‘Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest’ chapter 157 release date and time confirmed

Are we set to witness another great showdown in Fairy Tail? This is what most die-hard fans of the manga have been wondering. Chapter 156 of the series kept us on edge while previewing the final few slides.

Recommended Videos

The series, which flawlessly merges the genres of action, fantasy, and adventure, is set for a scheduled release soon. But everyone’s concentration has been on the identity of the new opponent Natsu is about to flame, and whether they stand to be a major problem for him and the gang.

Reminder ⚔ FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST, CHAPTER 157 will be out on Tuesday, April 16 at 8am (PT)/ 11am (ET)! https://t.co/6ofUhlFauO



If you haven't caught up on the manga, become a member and read all chapters, except for the latest chapters for FREE in K MANGA!✨ pic.twitter.com/vgO7TXfO3y — K MANGA (@KMANGA_KODANSHA) April 10, 2024

According to K MANGA on X, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 157 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 8:00 AM PT (Pacific Time)/11:00 AM ET (Eastern Time). This highly anticipated chapter will be available through various digital manga platforms, allowing fans around the globe to access the latest chapter as soon as it becomes available.

What to expect from Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest chapter 157?

via A-1 Pictures

Chapter 156, titled “Brian,” began in the town of Hawthorn, a port city in Gultina. In there, we see Jellal getting ready to leave because he has already decided to return to Ishgar, but before he fully exchanges goodbyes with the squad, he informs Ezra that he intends to join the Fairy Tail team and that she should put in a good word for him. Elsewhere, we see Natsu and the gang enjoying a great time in the pub while asking for directions to the guild. They are then Briefly stopped by a suspicious-looking figure.

The clownish character, Brain, as referred to by the bartender, then continues to hurl his hand at Natsu’s cat companions in an attempt to consume them, only to be hit with Natsu’s trademark flames, which send him plummeting to the ground. After quickly absorbing the flames, which astonished the entire gang, he sets up and then leaves, but not before the bartender gives us brief information on who he was, stating he belonged to The Dark Guild Fire and Flame and warning them of the horrible nature of his sect.

Readers of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest may anticipate learning more about this sinister Guild in the upcoming chapter 157. Could they be the last obstacle standing in their way of meeting the last living Dragon God, Ignia? Or are they just one of the few major villains we will see? Finally, as the series’ creator, Hiro Mashima does so quite frequently, we can also prepare to see off-shot panels of other series characters involved in the series.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more