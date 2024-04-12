Gojo’s racist panel in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ explained

In the manga and anime realms, controversies can arise swiftly and stir up passionate debates among fans. The most recent one that has the community abuzz is from the popular and well-loved Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The series has found itself embroiled in controversy following leaked panels from Chapter 255. Part of the chapter suggests that the beloved character Gojo Satoru made racially insensitive remarks. Here’s an explanation of what went down.

Gojo’s Racist Moment

I’ve been seeing the discourse about whether or not Gojo being racist towards Miguel and here’s my take:



Gojo has been an arrogant lil punk throughout his whole life, being the strongest. I feel like here he’s just telling that (cont) pic.twitter.com/1pqg0xjPHl — ume✿ (@dazaigojo) March 31, 2024

The panel in question depicts Gojo praising his fellow jujutsu sorcerer Miguel, who is portrayed as Black, for his unique physical attributes. Gojo remarks that 99 percent of Jujutsu sorcerers are Japanese and they rely on cursed energy to strengthen themselves. However, the dialogue takes a problematic turn when Gojo says that Miguel’s rare skeletal structure and muscles make him a more formidable opponent than the majority of Japanese sorcerers.

Following this, Miguel calls Gojo out on his stereotyping and discrimination. Miguel states that he’s not powerful because he’s Black but because he’s Miguel, to which Gojo immediately apologizes. Nonetheless, the implications of Gojo’s statement are troubling, as they seem to perpetuate harmful stereotypes and suggest that someone’s racial background inherently determines their abilities or threat level. Such essentialist thinking not only undermines the complexity of individual characters but also reinforces harmful narratives about race and ethnicity.

Response from the JJK fandom

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has been up in arms against Gojo since the leaked panels were released. The Black community specifically, did not find the conversation necessary. Furthermore, discussions around racism in manga and anime are not new. The industry has faced scrutiny in the past for perpetuating stereotypes or marginalizing certain groups. The controversy surrounding Gojo’s alleged racism raises broader questions about the portrayal of diversity in Jujutsu Kaisen and similar media. Representation matters, and audiences rightly expect creators to depict characters from diverse backgrounds in respectful and nuanced ways.

In the specific case of Gojo’s racism in Jujutsu Kaisen, without the full context of the leaked panels and the author’s intentions, it’s difficult to make definitive judgments about the portrayal of Gojo’s character. However, the message still stands that backhanded compliments like his were completely unwarranted.

