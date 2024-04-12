Gojo Satoru Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Screengrab via MAPPA
Category:
Manga
Anime

Gojo’s racist panel in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ explained

Major L from the beloved character.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 02:40 am

In the manga and anime realms, controversies can arise swiftly and stir up passionate debates among fans. The most recent one that has the community abuzz is from the popular and well-loved Jujutsu Kaisen manga. 

Recommended Videos

The series has found itself embroiled in controversy following leaked panels from Chapter 255. Part of the chapter suggests that the beloved character Gojo Satoru made racially insensitive remarks. Here’s an explanation of what went down.

Gojo’s Racist Moment

The panel in question depicts Gojo praising his fellow jujutsu sorcerer Miguel, who is portrayed as Black, for his unique physical attributes. Gojo remarks that 99 percent of Jujutsu sorcerers are Japanese and they rely on cursed energy to strengthen themselves. However, the dialogue takes a problematic turn when Gojo says that Miguel’s rare skeletal structure and muscles make him a more formidable opponent than the majority of Japanese sorcerers.

Following this, Miguel calls Gojo out on his stereotyping and discrimination. Miguel states that he’s not powerful because he’s Black but because he’s Miguel, to which Gojo immediately apologizes. Nonetheless, the implications of Gojo’s statement are troubling, as they seem to perpetuate harmful stereotypes and suggest that someone’s racial background inherently determines their abilities or threat level. Such essentialist thinking not only undermines the complexity of individual characters but also reinforces harmful narratives about race and ethnicity.

Response from the JJK fandom 

@jae_riddle

#greenscreen #jjkchapter255 #jjk255spoilers #gojo #jujutsukaisenmangaspoilers #jjkmangaleaks #racist

♬ original sound – Jae Riddle

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has been up in arms against Gojo since the leaked panels were released. The Black community specifically, did not find the conversation necessary. Furthermore, discussions around racism in manga and anime are not new. The industry has faced scrutiny in the past for perpetuating stereotypes or marginalizing certain groups. The controversy surrounding Gojo’s alleged racism raises broader questions about the portrayal of diversity in Jujutsu Kaisen and similar media. Representation matters, and audiences rightly expect creators to depict characters from diverse backgrounds in respectful and nuanced ways.

In the specific case of Gojo’s racism in Jujutsu Kaisen, without the full context of the leaked panels and the author’s intentions, it’s difficult to make definitive judgments about the portrayal of Gojo’s character. However, the message still stands that backhanded compliments like his were completely unwarranted.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘My Hero Academia’ voice actors: English cast, confirmed
Shoto Todoroki from 'My Hero Academia'
Category: Anime
Anime
‘My Hero Academia’ voice actors: English cast, confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Wind Breaker’ episode 2 release date and time confirmed
An image of Haruka Sakura making angry face in Wind Breaker anime
Category: Anime
Anime
News
News
‘Wind Breaker’ episode 2 release date and time confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 11, 2024
Read Article 7 strongest characters in ‘Solo Leveling,’ ranked
Sung Jinwoo in the ‘Solo Leveling’ anime
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
7 strongest characters in ‘Solo Leveling,’ ranked
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Solo Leveling’ season 1 finished?
Sung Jinwoo in episode 1 of 'Solo Leveling'.
Category: Anime
Anime
Is ‘Solo Leveling’ season 1 finished?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Jinx’ chapter 53 release date and time confirmed
Cover of the BL manhwa "Jinx" showing Jaekyung holding Kim Dan by the chin
Category: Manga
Manga
‘Jinx’ chapter 53 release date and time confirmed
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘My Hero Academia’ voice actors: English cast, confirmed
Shoto Todoroki from 'My Hero Academia'
Category: Anime
Anime
‘My Hero Academia’ voice actors: English cast, confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 12, 2024
Read Article ‘Wind Breaker’ episode 2 release date and time confirmed
An image of Haruka Sakura making angry face in Wind Breaker anime
Category: Anime
Anime
News
News
‘Wind Breaker’ episode 2 release date and time confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 11, 2024
Read Article 7 strongest characters in ‘Solo Leveling,’ ranked
Sung Jinwoo in the ‘Solo Leveling’ anime
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
7 strongest characters in ‘Solo Leveling,’ ranked
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Solo Leveling’ season 1 finished?
Sung Jinwoo in episode 1 of 'Solo Leveling'.
Category: Anime
Anime
Is ‘Solo Leveling’ season 1 finished?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Jinx’ chapter 53 release date and time confirmed
Cover of the BL manhwa "Jinx" showing Jaekyung holding Kim Dan by the chin
Category: Manga
Manga
‘Jinx’ chapter 53 release date and time confirmed
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 10, 2024
Author
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.