Here’s how to read the ‘Berserk’ manga online

In the anime and manga community, Berserk is considered a classic. Naturally, its medieval setting isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but those who have been into manga for long enough have heard about or been recommended Berserk, since it ranks high among the best medieval anime and manga series of all time.

Kentaro Miura’s dark fantasy series was first published in 1989 and has been running since then. The story focuses on Guts, a lonesome mercenary who is forced to join a group of people much like himself, the Band of the Hawk. Its drama and amazing action scenes have captivated audiences for over 30 years and after a scare in 2021 due to the author’s death, the manga resumed publication. Thus far, over 360 chapters of Berserk have been released, which amounts to 41 volumes published in Japan.

Despite its old age, Berserk remains among the best-selling manga of all time, with its anime series and movie adaptations drawing more and more fans to the story. Those who have only watched Berserk on screen (or are complete newbies to the franchise) will be pleased to know that the manga has been officially translated for English speakers, and is available to read online.

Unfortunately for those tight on money, there is no legal way to read Berserk online for free. Fans who wish to dive into the manga will have to buy its volumes via Dark Horse Comics’ website. This is Berserk‘s official English-language publisher, and right now, it has 40 volumes available for purchase, each of them priced at $8.99. If fans opt for buying four volumes at once, though, they manage to save a little bit of money, getting bundles for $29.99. Other options for acquiring digital copies of this manga are Apple Books and Google Play Books.

If the series’ premise sounds interesting, don’t be afraid to jump in. Berserk is an epic tale of revenge that will undoubtedly hook readers from chapter one.