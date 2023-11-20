Here’s the ‘Chainsaw Man’ manga release date schedule so that you never miss a new chapter

As with most anime, the manga of Chainsaw Man came long before the television adaptation. In the same vein, while the second season of the series is slated for 2024, fans of the manga are already far ahead in the story.

The success of the anime

Chainsaw Man was one of the most explosive releases of 2022, airing its first season in October of that year. The series follows Denji, an impoverished boy who lives in a world populated by Devils — creatures that manifest due to human fears. He works with the yakuza to pay off his debilitating debt alongside his only friend, a dog-like Devil named Pochita, who is the Chainsaw Devil.

When Denji is betrayed and killed by the yakuza, Pochita makes a contract with him, granting him the ability to conjure chainsaws from different parts of his body. In summary, the series follows him as he hunts down Devils as a Public Safety Devil Hunter. The anime adaptation of the already popular series has led millions of more fans to the manga in search of where Denji’s story goes next.

How can fans catch up on the manga?

Written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, and first released in December, 2018, Chainsaw Man quickly became one of the best-selling manga series of 2022. The story has 15 volumes released and counting, with the published volumes ending at chapter 128. Moreover, the manga is updated on a weekly basis, though there are short hiatuses every few weeks. For fans who are eager to follow Denji’s story, you can read up on Viz Media’s official website. Here is the current release schedule for the upcoming chapters of the anime:

Chapter 149 – Nov. 21, 2023

Chapter 150 – Nov. 28, 2023

Chapter 151 – Dec. 5, 2023

Chapter 152 – Dec. 12, 2023

Chapter 153 – Dec. 19, 2023