‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 238 spoilers, release date, time, and where to read

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for chapter 238 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

These have been great times for Sukuna enthusiasts. After the recent events of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s manga, especially chapters 236 and 237, it seems harder to believe that the series’ overarching antagonist will ever be taken down. However, with the spoilers for chapter 238 already out, it may be wise for folks to rethink that.

In the last chapter, we saw Hajime Kashimo facing off against Sukuna, which led to the revelation of his innate technique, “Mythical beast Amber.” Despite how cool that was, it led to Sukuna revealing his original form, which, needless to say, spelled trouble for everyone. In chapter 238, we finally get to see the result of this confrontation. And no, it isn’t pretty.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 seemingly kills off another character to make way for a different battle

FINALLY, WE ARE ABOUT TO SEE YUJI'S ABILITIES AND POSSIBLE CURSED TECHNIQUE. WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT HOLY SHIT#JJK238 #JJKSpoilers pic.twitter.com/aTgF1VpkaP — alen (@eagle97jjk) October 4, 2023

Based on the spoilers available, chapter 238 begins with Kashimo analyzing — or, perhaps I should say admiring — Sukuna’s original form, before resuming his attack on the antagonist. The King of Curses then advises Kashimo to dodge his next attack and proceeds to unleash the same technique he used to defeat Satoru Gojo.

Amid the battle, Sukuna still finds the time to speak a bit about his past, revealing that someone once attempted to show him love, but according to him, it was the wrong person and there is no one on his level. He then unleashes a new and improved version of the slashing attack he previously used, but on a much bigger scale, and next thing we know, we’re no longer on the current battlefield.

The chapter shows Kashimo in his previous form, as Sukuna talks about how many people the sorcerer has killed in the past. He then returns to his current body, while the two start exchanging words. Sukuna later declares that he has no need for other people; he can do whatever he wants, and it’s not his problem if others can’t keep up.

We’re then taken back to reality just in time to see the domain holding Uraume and Kinji Hakari break, as Sukuna realizes that someone else has arrived. That someone, of course, is Yuji Itadori with a claw-like hand, accompanied by Hiromi Higuruma.

When and where to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 in English

Image via Toho Animation / MAPPA

The official English version of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 comes out on Oct. 8, at 8am PT. For now, all the spoilers circulating online about the chapter are based on fan translations of the Japanese release, so it’d be wise to check out the official translations.

When the time comes, chapter 238 will be available to read in English and several other languages on Viz Media’s partner website Manga Plus, as well as on the app. As we near the end of Jujutsu Kaisen, and with things heating up the way they are, you won’t want to miss out on any details.