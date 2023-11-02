‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 241 spoilers, release time, and where to read

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for chapter 241 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Saying that a Jujutsu Kaisen starts with a flashback doesn’t typically bode well. Gege Akutami has gotten us way too used to off-screen death scenes recently and with Fumihiko Takaba vs. Kenjaku underway, we can never be too cautious.

In chapter 240, fans got to discover a little bit more about the comedian, as Kenjaku drove him to lose confidence in himself and to question why he even became an entertainer. Their fight may not be among the best that we’ve seen in Jujutsu Kaisen, but one thing that we can’t call it is boring. Through this confrontation, the mangaka manages to offer readers just the right mix of humor and character development. In 241, though, things get a little bit darker and more personal.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 spoilers

Chapter 241 opens with a flashback that takes us to Takaba’s college days. Even then, the character had a desire to make others laugh in order to connect with them, and for that reason, he tried his best to pursue comedy. The road to achieving that goal wasn’t easy, though. As an adult, Takaba is often discouraged by his audiences, but even so, there’s a part of him that refuses to give up.

Then, we see Takaba as a child and come to understand that what he wants most is to be known, so that he can make more and more people laugh. As he got older, however, he stopped trying to get out of his comfort zone, re-using the same safe jokes time and again. After this, the flashback comes to an end, and we’re brought back to the fight against Kenjaku, who gets ready for another attack.

Takaba bows down to Kenjaku in an apology for dismissing him before, which stops the antagonist in his tracks as he admires his opponent’s form. Takaba explains that he intends to make everyone laugh, and that includes Kenjaku, and while doing so, his cursed technique starts re-gaining power, as the sorcerer’s confidence builds up. The chapter ends with Takaba promising he’ll win this fight, and for everyone’s sake, we can only hope that he’s right.

When and where to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241

Image via Viz Media/Manga Plus

No matter how much you may enjoy finding spoilers online, nothing can replace the feeling of looking through the original content once it comes out. As Jujutsu Kaisen draws ever closer to its end, it’s also vital that fans read the manga chapters in their entirety instead of getting by on spoilers alone. To do so, fans should head to the Manga Plus website or app on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 10am CT. Chapter 241 of Jujutsu Kaisen will be available to read then, with official translations in several languages, including English.