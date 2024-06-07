‘Lookism’ chapter 505 release date, confirmed

There’s nothing quite like a makeover story. We’ve seen it time and time again in movies and TV shows, and we never grow tired of it. It was only a matter of time before the trope got its poster child in a manhwa format, and here entered Lookism.

To be honest, this story hardly needs an introduction. Lookism has been released weekly since 2014, and is currently being aired on Netflix, although only one season is out thus far. Considering the manhwa is still ongoing, fans of the original story have been following Hyung Suk’s Your Name-esque journey for a while now. Every week, there’s always that moment when everyone wonders: when on earth is the new chapter dropping?

When is chapter 505 of Lookism coming out?

via Naver

Chapter 505 of Lookism will be released on June 7 on Naver. The exact release time isn’t specified, but the chapter will be initially be available only in South Korea. This is because the original English publisher, WEBTOON, is a few chapters behind. Currently, the translated story is in chapter 494, which was released just this past Sunday.

This means that if you’re reading Lookism on WEBTOON, it may be a few weeks before you reach chapter 505. Unfortunately, you’ll have to accept that you won’t be able to catch up with the South Korean release unless you resort to less-than-legal and desirable sources. In the meantime, fans of the manhwa who can access Naver and understand Hangul are already ahead in the story, and they will soon see the man-hunt for Gun.

In the meantime, if you’re on the western side of the sphere, you should be aware of spoilers and avoid the internet for the next few hours. Unless you don’t mind knowing what’s going to happen — and trust us, it is juicy.

