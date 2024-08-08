‘Low Tide In Twilight’ chapter 96 release date confirmed

Are avid fans of Low Tide in Twilight some of the strongest soldiers out there? Possibly, especially since there’s usually one delay or the other that pushes back release dates. Looking forward to the next chapter can be classified as an extreme sport, as the writers often declare sudden breaks every now and then.

Thankfully, this time, chapter 96 of the BL manhwa is almost here, arriving just one week after the last chapter which left us a bit worried.

Recapping chapter 95

via Bomtoon

All the tension came to a high in chapter 94 of the manwha, when Taeju was stabbed. Luckily enough, Euihyun stepped up to protect and care for him, even though the future remained uncertain. Chapter 95 of Low Tide in Twilight was also not for the weak, as it’s become pretty obvious that the two leads are definitely not in a good place. After the stabbing, Euihyun’s concerns showed a softer side to him, but while Taeju’s on the road to physical recovery, it’s up in the air if he will recover mentally.

When to expect chapter 96 of Low Tide in Twilight

via Lezhin US

Chapter 96 of Low Tide in Twilight will arrive on Friday, Aug. 9. However, as with each release, the time depends on your location. Here’s the breakdown of when chapter 96 will hit your region:

Korean Standard Time (KST) – Aug. 9, 12:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT) – Aug. 9, 8:00 AM

Central Time (CT) – Aug. 9, 10:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time (EST) – Aug. 9, 11:00 AM

Australian Standard Time (AUST) – Aug. 10, 12:00 AM

Japan Standard Time (JST) – Aug 10, 1:00 AM

As always, English translations of Low Tide in Twilight will be available on Lezhin Comics upon release, while Korean language originals are on Bomtoon. French and Thai translations are also available, and all iterations of the manhwa are only accessible through subscriptions, so you can enjoy the first chapter for free, and decide if it’s worth your money.

However, since Low Tide in Twilight boasts one of the largest fanbases for a BL, you’re probably going to enjoy reading!

