‘My Hero Academia’ fans trash the manga’s ending, demonstrating how spectacularly they missed the point

After a decade of publication, the My Hero Academia manga has reached its conclusion — and fans are having extremely heated reactions to it. This is normal when you’re passionate about a piece of media, but there is space to question how (un)fair some of the hate for the series is.

Recommended Videos

Despite its massive popularity around the globe, Kohei Horikoshi’s work has always been the target of heavy criticism from folks outside the fandom. Why do people who stand on the sidelines feel entitled to make their voices heard? Beats me. Then, of course, there are always those who actually read the manga and are able to enjoy the series for what it is while recognizing some of its issues. When chapter 430 was released, even the most loyal fans decided to take up arms.

My Hero Academia‘s ending wasn’t perfect, no, but instead of basing their hate on actual problems — such as Deku’s lack of emotional catharsis after the war, or the implications of having characters like Himiko Toga and Tomura Shigaraki punished with death for their crimes — some decided to make up issues instead.

Deku’s impact on society is still felt 8 years after the Final War

Image via Studio Bones

On Reddit, a lot of fans complained about how “unrealistic” Deku’s life post-war is. According to them, retreating into ordinary life as a teacher after saving the world is bananas, as it would only be logical for the main character to be famous after such a feat. The question is: Who says he’s not? While the final chapter focuses on Deku’s reflection on heroism, there is clear evidence that he has gotten his flowers. Dai is starstruck when he meets the protagonist, and as we learn through him, most kids dreamed of becoming like Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto after the war. In one of the panels, we also see action figures of the Class A alumni, Deku included, proving that he has gotten recognition for his accomplishments.

One could argue that none of this is enough, but it’s worth remembering how Deku’s heroism had long-lasting effects on society at large. Inspired by him, civilians started doing their part to help others and have been taking the necessary steps to build a better society. This kind of impact is far more relevant to the story than fame and glory. Besides, narratively speaking, it makes sense for Deku to end up quirkless and go back to living a normal life. The point of this series is that heroism can be found in everyday gestures made by ordinary people. What better way to convey this message than by focusing on the small ways we can impact others?

It’s normal to be a little sad that Deku lost One for All and gave up on his dream, but seeing him be a superstar would add nothing to the story. In fact, it would be as superficial as the Hero Society we met at the beginning of the series. So if you think the manga is ruined because he isn’t famous or the current number-one hero in Japan, you’re missing the entire point.

Misinformation has done irreparable damage to fan perceptions of My Hero Academia‘s ending

Image via Studio Bones

One other big gripe that folks have with My Hero Academia‘s ending is the supposed way Deku is treated by his friends after graduation. I say “supposed” because it’s just one more made-up issue derived from poor translations and the rampant spread of misinformation.

When spoilers for the final chapter made their way online, a fan translation claimed that Deku lost contact with his friends, leading people to the conclusion that he was abandoned after losing his quirk. If true, this would send the terrible message that he was only loved while he was useful. Fortunately, that’s not at all what happened. Once they graduated and started adult life, it became difficult for the Class A students to meet up regularly due to scheduling conflicts, but there is nothing to suggest that Deku lost contact with them.

Instead of abandoning the protagonist, his friends spent years funding an extremely expensive suit that would allow him to join them as a Pro Hero, even without a quirk. Because at its core, My Hero Academia is about community, hope for the future, and an ordinary boy doing whatever he can to help others. Sadly, some people refuse to read what’s on the page. Well, or they simply chose to make the worst possible interpretations of the material.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy