It’s been an eventful time to be a One Piece fan. What with the animated reveal of Luffy’s Gear Five and the true nature of his devil fruit, as well as things starting to heat up on the manga front, there’s never been a better time to get into One Piece. While we wait for the anime to catch up to the manga (not like we’re complaining; it was so cool to finally see Gear Five leap off the pages), recent chapters have focused on Garp’s battle and the extraction of Koby at Hachinosu. The full extent of Garp’s abilities were finally shown but ultimately the battle ended with him losing, and chapter 1089 showed the world reacting to the news of the vice admiral’s defeat. Additionally, we learned some more info about the aftermath of Lulusia Kingdom’s elimination at the hands of the world government as disasters befall the world due to subsequent rising sea levels.

The most important reveal of chapter 1089 was the return of the Straw Hats; while Luffy and company have only been missing for about 10 chapters, that translated to an absence lasting several months in real time. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda had to place the manga on an extended break while he recovered from eye surgery, and the manga has gone on one additional break since. Now, it looks like One Piece chapter 1090 is delayed as well, right when the Straw Hats’ reappearance was teased at the end of chapter 1089.

Why is One Piece chapter 1090 delayed?

via Crunchyroll

This time, the delay has nothing to with Oda and everything to do with Shonen Jump. Due to the Obon festival, Shonen Jump will be taking a break from publication for one week. That means all serialized manga published in Shonen Jump (including One Piece and Jujutsu Kaizen, among others) won’t return until Jump returns on Monday, Aug. 21.

After the events of chapter 1086, One Piece previously went on an extended hiatus of five weeks while Oda recovered from eye surgery. Since its return, this marks the second week-long break the manga has taken but since it’s because Shonen Jump is taking a break as a whole, it’s hard to be too upset.

That being said, chapter 1090 is set to be another amazing installment as we’ll hopefully see a recap of how the Straw Hats were able to defeat the Seraphim and restrain York. Egghead is said to host an incident that “shakes the world” as the World Government has sent a Marine fleet led by Admiral Kizaru and one of the Five Elders, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. This will be our first time seeing Kizaru in action after a long time and potentially a first look at just how strong one of the Five Elders can be. Luffy and the rest of Straw Hats have leveled up quite considerably since the last time they encountered Kizaru, so we can’t wait to see how everything plays out when One Piece returns.