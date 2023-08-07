‘One Piece’ episode 1072 release date and exact release time

For a while now, One Piece fans have awaited the resolution of the Wano arc amid the war between the Straw Hats and the Beasts Pirates. Those who have kept up with the manga are already familiar with the outcome, but for many others who have only followed the anime, the recent episodes have provided insight into Luffy’s awakened powers and — of course — the return of The Sun God Nika and Joyboy – in the form of Luffy.

Wacky, ridiculous, and absolutely cartoonish, the powers of his awakened mythical devil fruit were enough to lure in all One Piece fans, drawing them to their screens and overwhelming Crunchyroll’s servers for the second time this year. Every fan eagerly tuned in to watch one of the most highly anticipated episodes in the history of anime – and it did not disappoint. We finally witnessed Nika’s return (well, technically), Luffy’s exhilarating performance against Kaido, his understatedly ridiculous and reality-bending powers, and, of course, the breakdown of their fight. With still quite a bit to go for the war’s resolution, when can we expect the next episode to grace our screens?

When is One Piece episode 1072 releasing?

After a relatively short hiatus — as animators and voice actors took a break from One Piece for about a month — the anime finally returned with more hype than ever before. In episode 1070, we witnessed the exact moment when Luffy was utterly defeated and left for dead after his battle with Kaido. Despite displaying his strength in combat, it proved insufficient to overcome the Emperor of the Sea. That is, until his fruit awakened, and we witnessed his hair turn white – almost reminiscent of a cartoonish version of wax.

Manga fans were already aware of what to expect, and the long-awaited showdown of the decade was imminent. Episode 1071 arrived, and it did not disappoint in the slightest. It’s safe to say that it elevated animation to an entirely new level – to the point where some fans even critiqued the episode for being ‘overly animated’; though I politely disagree. Regardless, the episode showcased Luffy’s awakening of his true devil fruit power, the mythical Human-Human Fruit Model: Nika. Needless to say, it was a spectacle to behold and quite possibly the pinnacle of animation the anime has ever produced.

After this impressive display of animated prowess and, of course, Luffy’s limitless fruit abilities (which are only restricted by their user’s imagination – implying they have virtually no bounds in Luffy’s hands), the episode came to a pause. But here’s some good news: the next episode is just around the corner. On August 13th, episode 1072 is set to be released on Crunchyroll at 9:30 am JST. Here are the release times in a few other time zones you might be in:

3am UK time

7pm Pacific Time

9pm Central Time

10pm Eastern Time Zone

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

So gather up your straw hats and fighting goggles, because Luffy’s very own display of limitless powers will be back in full swing on Sunday.