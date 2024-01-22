‘One Piece’ chapter 1105 release date and time confirmed

We need Saturn out of the picture ASAP, please and thank you.

There are times when the stars align, and everything just falls into place. For One Piece fans, that’s when the Shueisha editors finally deem a One Piece chapter sufficiently ready to be released to us commoners.

Recommended Videos

After three whole weeks of no word from Eiichiro Oda, we finally received chapter 1104. However, it left us with even more questions than we started with. How is Kuma alive and moving? Did Kizaru truly side with the Straw Hats? And where is Luffy? Honestly, we can’t provide you with any answers to these questions, but what we can tell you is the release time for chapter 1105.

When is One Piece chapter 1105 coming out?

via Viz Media

Chapter 1105 will be released on Sunday, January 28. The chapter will be released on Viz Media and Manga Plus at approximately 11 am ET. Unfortunately, though, it hasn’t yet reached the virtual shelves in Japan, so we can’t necessarily tell you any of the spoilers, but if you’re not in the Eastern Timezone, here are some other times for the release:

10 am Central Time (CT)

12 am Japan Standard Time (JST)

8 am Pacific Time (PT)

2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

4 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

Speculation is free, and for that reason, we can surely theorize about the contents of the upcoming chapter. Perhaps it might be wishful thinking on my end, but I certainly hope we see Luffy returning from wherever he is, fully stocked on meat to land a well-deserved punch on Saturn. Alternatively, I’d really enjoy it if, at some point in this imminent fight, Borsalino joined hands with the Straw Hats.

Only time will tell and on Sunday, we’ll finally be gifted the best present any One Piece fan can get.