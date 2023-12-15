‘One Piece’ chapter 1102 release date and time confirmed

Very few things in life can evoke as many conflicting feelings as a new One Piece chapter. You can either end up with a smile on your face, feeling confused about everything you thought you knew for 26 years, or simply bawling your eyes out. At this point, it’s a gamble.

The Egghead arc is turning into quite the unpredictable festival of emotions. At one moment, we’re filled with adrenaline reading about Borsalino and Luffy’s fight, and at another, our hearts are simply pulled out of our chests because of Kuma. Not to be completely biased, but 2023 was Eiichiro Oda’s year, and he has us all wrapped around his finger – deservedly so.

Regardless, we’re currently in a bit of a drought. The end of the year is approaching, and we all know what that means: anime and manga breaks. Everyone deserves to rest, but, of course, Oda won’t leave us empty-handed. Let’s see when chapter 1102 is coming out.

When is the new One Piece chapter coming out?

via Manga Plus

Chapter 1102 of One Piece will be available on Sunday, December 24, just in time for Christmas. The chapter will be released on Viz Media and Manga Plus at approximately 11 am ET. Please note that the release times are not always exact, and there may be a slight delay of a few minutes for the upload but here are the release times in different time zones:

10 am CT

12am JST

8am PT

2am AEST

4pm GMT

This chapter has not yet hit the shelves in Japan, so we’re not sure about its content. However, building on the events of Chapter 1101, we can expect more of Jewelry Bonney, Kuma, Saturn, and even Dragon. Unless Oda decides to steer the story in a different direction, as he often does, this should be what chapter 1102 is all about.

In the world of One Piece, predicting the twists and turns is always a challenge. However, it’s worth savoring Chapter 1102, as there won’t be another chapter until the end of the year.