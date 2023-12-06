‘One Piece’: Bonney’s distorted future technique, explained

The following article contains spoilers about chapter 1101 of One Piece.

At this point, we should just assume that everything we know about One Piece is a lie. After all, it’s been 26 years since its first release, and we just recently discovered that Luffy’s fruit isn’t the Gum-Gum fruit that we’ve known since the first chapter.

So, naturally, this revelation means there are still a bunch of mysteries we didn’t even realize were mysteries. The Egghead arc is dropping hints that there’s even more to the story than we initially thought, and the recent volumes have been a treasure trove of lore and explanations. Every new chapter feels like peeling another layer off certain characters, Bonney included.

We’ve talked about her devil fruit powers before, but nothing’s ever as straightforward as an aging fruit. In chapter 1101, we found out the Age-Age fruit has this secret ability: the distorted future technique. Let’s dive into that for a second.

What does Bonney’s distorted future technique do?

We might not fully grasp the extent of Bonney’s powers yet, however, the distorted future technique suggests that this ability allows her to shift into a future reality where she can use someone else’s Devil Fruit instead of her own. The prerequisite seems to involve contact with or at least knowledge of that specific Devil Fruit.

It’s worth noting that this information may not be entirely accurate. The chapter has yet to be translated by Viz Media and released on MangaPlus. However, fans who have taken on the task of translating the Japanese raw, have offered a general explanation of what we currently understand about the distorted future technique. Nevertheless, it’s clear that Eiichiro Oda likely hasn’t provided the complete details of this technique.

The reason we discover this ability is because Conney requested Bonney to keep it under wraps and not reveal it. However, during Bonney’s confrontation with Alpha, she distorts reality into a future where she wields Luffy’s Human-Human Model: Nika Devil Fruit. In this altered reality, she identifies herself as Nika and uses Gear 3’s gigantic punch on Alpha.

While we still don’t know the full extent of this power or its limitations, it’s becoming more evident that Bonney’s Devil Fruit is likely to secure a spot among the strongest in the entire One Piece universe. The ability to reshape her reality into a future where she wields a different fruit is already immensely potent. Yet, the capacity to use a fruit like Luffy’s takes this power to a whole new level of overpowered.