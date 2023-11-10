What is Jewelry Bonney’s Devil Fruit in ‘One Piece?’

It has got to be one of the funnest devil fruits in 'One Piece.'

The following article contains spoilers for the Egghead arc of One Piece.

We can go ahead and sort One Piece‘s Devil Fruits into two camps: the insanely powerful ones that get horribly misused by their wielders (cue Buggy), and the seemingly useless ones that turn formidable in the right hands (enter Doflamingo). As for Jewelry Bonney, she falls into the latter.

Not that we’ve actively seen her actually fighting until the Egghead arc, but we’ve certainly been met with Bonney engaging in some prickly situations that forced her to use her devil fruit a handful of times. Until recently, her devil fruit and her gluttony were all we knew about the only female pirate in the Worst Generation, but recently we’ve seen more about her than ever in the story.

We’ll refrain from giving you any major spoilers, but we’ve definitely seen how handy her fruit can be, so let’s dissect all of the powers of the Age-Age Devil Fruit.

What does Bonney’s fruit do?

Image via Crunchyroll

The name of the fruit is quite self-explanatory, but there’s more to it than meets the eye. Bonney wields the Age-Age Fruit, a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that grants its user the ability to manipulate the ages of other people as well as themselves. Throughout the story, we witness Bonney using this power to alter her age, transforming into a younger or older self depending on the circumstances that suit her best.

While the fruit may initially appear rather useless, a closer look at its possibilities reveals its true strength. By rapidly aging her opponents, Bonney can easily cripple them, turning her enemies into the elderly and decrepit, and even reaching a near-death experience momentarily.

Alternatively, she can revert her opponents back to babies, rendering them virtually helpless in battle. Their memories and cognitive abilities remain the same, but they stand no chance against someone in their prime. but just like any devil fruit, it also comes with a discernible list of weaknesses.

When it comes to the Age-Age Fruit, there are a few setbacks, namely the fact that the effects of the fruit aren’t permanent. This means that a person’s age will inadvertently revert back to what it’s supposed to be. The fruit’s capacities also depend heavily on the user’s state of mind, as seen in Egghead when Bonney changes the ages of everyone around her in response to an emotional reaction triggered by a Pacifista resembling her father.

Overall, her Devil Fruit is incredibly powerful when used correctly. Bonney has proven to be quite intelligent while using her fruit (for example, when she pretended to be Zoro’s little sister during the encounter with Saint Charlos). We still have no idea about her real age, though, and maybe we’ll never know.