Wait, did Saturn actually kill a major character of the Egghead Arc in the latest ‘One Piece’ chapter?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for One Piece chapter 1095.

Fan translations of the latest One Piece chapter have just been released and boy, this one’s a doozy. Luffy’s battle with Kizaru has finally ended, leaving Luffy temporarily drained of energy and the Marine Admiral unable to move. If it wasn’t already cool enough Luffy proved his strength against one of the strongest (and fastest) Marines in the series, Luffy’s about to have the chance to prove himself against of the Five Elders themselves.

It certainly looks like Jaygarcia Saturn will be the Big Bad of the Egghead Arc. Just a few months ago, Oda finally revealed the names and titles of the Five Elders and this is the first time we’ve seen one in action since they were first shown years ago. As anticipated, Saturn’s transformation is terrifying and unlike anything we’ve seen in the manga thus far. While the full extent of his powers has yet to be revealed, once transformed, Saturn resembles an Ushi-oni, a type of yokai (supernatural entity) from Japanese folklore.

Not only does Saturn look terrifying in this form — his body is replaced with that of a six-legged spider creature and he has horns — he’s extremely powerful. After Bonney stabbed him at the end of the previous chapter, Saturn grabs her and seemingly begins to crush her within his now-giant hand. It’s a scary moment and a somewhat ambiguous one. Is Bonney still alive after this?

Is Bonney still alive in ‘One Piece?’

Image via Crunchyroll

Rest assured: Bonney appears to be alive at the end of chapter 1095. While she isn’t in a great spot, she’s still a player in the Egghead Arc and a big one at that; given the chapter ends with a flashback of her remembering her father’s memories (remember she interacted with that machine in Vegapunk’s lab), it looks like she survived this attack.

After Saturn grabs Bonney, she maintains consciousness long enough to accuse Saturn of killing her father Kuma. Saturn reveals Kuma was a descendant of the “now extinct” Buccaneer race. The Elder describes Buccaneers as being descended from “people who committed a grave sin against the world.”

Bonney remembers her father telling her of the “legendary warrior of liberation,” Nika, who would save all who are suffering and lead them to freedom. Another flashback shows Kuma’s father telling a young Kuma the same legend, one passed down by Buccaneers for generations. The legends tell of Nika returning and taking people “out to sea” where they will finally be free.

Given Bonney is possibly the last person alive with Buccaneer blood (Kuma’s fate is ambiguous at best), her dying before realizing Luffy is Nika would feel premature. Even though she’s shown losing consciousness at the end of the chapter, our bet is she’s still alive but we won’t know for sure until the flashback ends in a future chapter.