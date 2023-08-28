The 10 fastest ‘One Piece’ characters

These days, fantasy shōnen anime seem almost incomplete without a subset of characters who are notorious for their speed. Admittedly, it should be cliché by now, but somehow, it isn’t. Audiences are still big fans of these characters, and most likely always will be. These characters almost always turn out to be wildly popular, even when they’re only playing supporting or side roles. Prime examples are Minato Namikaze from Naruto and Yoruichi Shihoin from Bleach. The third member of the “Big Three” shōnen anime, One Piece, has its own niche of incredibly fast characters as well. While their identities should not be summed up entirely as being just speedsters, the attribute is definitely a significant part of who they are as characters in the acclaimed anime series.

Throughout the manga and anime, there have been insanely epic showcases of swiftness. Naturally, as the anime is more of a visual treat, the effects that come with these demonstrations are on another level. As expected, Luffy also makes an appearance as one of the anime’s fastest characters. However, even the poster boy of One Piece would lose a marathon against some other formidable talents, including someone from his very own team.

10. Cavendish/Hakuba

The character fondly referred to as “Cavendish of the White Horse” is one of the infamous super rookies. He is known for his good looks, agility, stellar swordsmanship, and exceptional speed. He is also the captain of the Beautiful Pirates, as well as the captain of the First Ship of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. His speed is not discussed often because he is overshadowed by a handful of faster and more prominent characters. However, Cavendish should not be underrated. His speed is not something to joke about, especially when his alter ego, Hakuba, awakens. Cavendish suffers from dissociative identity disorder, and Hakuba is his cruel and merciless alternate personality that only appears when Cavendish falls asleep.

9. Vinsmoke Niji

Niji is a member of the Vinsmoke family, a group of genetically enhanced superhuman assassins. He is a commander of the Germa 66 army and is referred to as “Electric Shock Blue,” an epithet that denotes his incredible speed. Niji’s body has been enhanced to possess and withstand superhuman physical abilities including heightened agility and reflexes. He moves swiftly and effortlessly, both in and out of battle. His fighting style is speed-based, and his speed is even further enhanced by his technologically advanced Raid Suit. When he activates his Raid Suit, Niji’s original speed and power are significantly boosted. When in that form, his speed is almost unbelievable, and only a handful of characters are able to keep up with him.

8. Enel

Enel is one of Luffy’s earlier adversaries. The character is the main antagonist of the Skypiea arc. His tyrannical rule over the sky island was put to an end after the Straw Hat Pirates visited. Enel is particularly known for his insanely high speed, and mastery of his Logia-type fruit, the Goro Goro no Mi, which grants him control over lightning. Enel’s speed is showcased through his ability to move at lightning-fast velocities. As a Logia user, he can transform his body into lightning, allowing him to travel at its speed, and appear almost instantaneously in different locations. He is a really fast and powerful character, and it has been debated for years that he would have defeated Luffy if Luffy was not immune to lightning.

7. Marco

“Marco the Phoenix” was the First Division Commander of the Whitebeard Pirates. He is the possessor of the Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit, Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix, which grants him the ability to transform into a phoenix at will. Although speed is not his primary focus, Marco is an extremely fast character, especially when in his phoenix form. His speed and reflexes are noteworthy, even when put up against characters who are solely focused on speed. This is demonstrated in the Marineford arc, where he was able to intercept Kizaru’s attacks on Whitebeard, effectively protecting his captain. For anyone who knows who Kizaru is, that is no small feat. While Marco may have limited appearances in One Piece, he has proven to be one of the fastest characters in the series.

6. Charlotte Katakuri

Katakuri is the third child and second son of the Charlotte family. He is a member of the Big Mom Pirates, and the most powerful of the Three Sweet Commanders. He serves as the secondary antagonist of the Whole Cake Island arc. Katakuri possesses the Paramecia-type Devil Fruit known as Mochi Mochi no Mi, which grants him the ability to create, control, and transform into mochi at will. He is renowned for his exceptional speed and combat abilities, making him one of the most formidable adversaries in the series. On Whole Cake Island, he gave Luffy a very tough time during their battle, largely owing to his speed and advanced mastery of Kenbunshoku Haki.

5. Silvers Rayleigh

Silvers Rayleigh, also known as the “Demon King” and the “Right Hand of the Pirate King” is a legendary figure, and the former first mate of the Roger pirates. He is a retired pirate with years of experience, and as such, still poses a great threat to whoever he may face in battle. Rayleigh has not been shown to be in possession of any Devil Fruit. Nevertheless, he is renowned for his incredible speed, combat prowess, and mastery over Haki. Despite his advanced age, he remains remarkably swift, able to keep up with and counter attacks from powerful opponents. During One Piece’s Sabaody Archipelago arc, Rayleigh briefly clashed with Kizaru, and they were both on par.

4. Bartholomew Kuma

Bartholomew Kuma is a former Warlord of the Sea and one of the founding members of the Revolutionary Army. Kuma’s unique abilities and modifications have a significant impact on his speed and combat capabilities. His most distinctive ability is as a result of the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi Devil Fruit (Paw-Paw Devil Fruit), which grants him the ability to repel anything he touches. It also grants him the ability to store and redirect pain and fatigue. Kuma has been shown to harness great speed, displayed both times he fought the Straw Hat Pirates. In both encounters, one at Thriller Bark, and the other at Sabaody, the Straw Hat Pirates were not able to keep up with him. Kuma can also use his “Paw-Paw” powers to create air-based cushions that allow him to propel himself, or others, at high speeds. He can launch himself across vast distances, effectively allowing him to travel at remarkable speeds.

3. Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy is the central character of One Piece. He is the Captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, and throughout the series, has grown to become one of its most powerful characters. He is currently one of the Four Emperors, alongside Shanks, Blackbeard, and Buggy. Luffy is known for his phenomenal speed and agility, which are integral to his combat style and overall character development. He possesses the Gomu Gomu no Mi Paramecia-type Devil Fruit, which gives his body the properties of rubber. His speed is most prominently showcased through his extensive use of “Gears” that utilize his Devil Fruit powers, of which he has developed five. Gears 2 to 5 each have their peculiarities, but they increasingly grant him astronomical levels of speed and power.

2. Sanji

“Black Leg” Sanji is a member of the Straw Hat Pirates and serves as the crew’s cook. Sanji is known for his speed, agility, and unique combat style. His speed is one of his defining traits, and it, along with his combat style, earned him the epithet, “Black Leg.” Sanji’s speed is as a result of his intense training and unique upbringing. He is a member of the genetically modified Vinsmoke family and has an incredible level of raw speed. In addition to his physical speed, he is also proficient in the use of the “Sky Walk” technique, as he first demonstrated in the Enies Lobby arc. Throughout the series, Sanji has almost never been outpaced. At his current level, he is undoubtedly one of the fastest One Piece characters of all time.

1. Kizaru

Borsalino, more commonly known as Kizaru, is one of the three admirals in the Marines. He possesses the power of the Pika Pika no Mi, a Logia-type Devil Fruit that grants him control over light. In all of One Piece, he is notorious for being the fastest known character, famous for his ability to move at the speed of light. As a Logia user, he is able to transform his body into light, enabling him to move and travel at the speed of light itself. This extraordinary power grants him unmatched mobility and is a key component of his fighting style. Most of his opponents are not even afforded the opportunity to react to his attacks in time because he is just that fast. A few characters would be able to keep up with him, but ultimately, in terms of speed, he trumps every other One Piece character whose powers and abilities are known.