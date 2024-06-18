Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Asta
What is the ‘Black Clover’ chapter 372 release date and why is it taking so long?

There’s an understandable reason for the long wait between chapters.
If you’re caught up with Black Clover and now wondering when the new manga chapter will be out, it’s thankfully just around the corner. These days, it seems like it takes forever for a new episode to be released, but there’s an adequate enough reason for this delay. Sadly, the manga’s creator, Yuki Tabata, is experiencing some challenging health issues, and he is putting his health first (as he should!)

He’s also still working to release new chapters, but we can all agree that he can take as much time as he needs.  Agreeably, this particular delay is reasonable enough, and we as fans will just have to wait patiently for the subsequent releases. As we look forward to chapter 372 of Black Clover, there’s more than enough ways to keep us company.

After the release of the 2023 film, Sword of the Wizard King, and its accompanying success, it seems a season 5 of the anime might be underway. So now’s a good time as ever to have that rewatch. As for Black Clover chapter 372, we might not be getting any new episodes until August. 

Let’s go over Black Clover chapter 371

Asta holding a word manga panel
Image via Viz Media

In a fierce battle against the paladin Moris, the last of the Crimson Lions sacrificed themselves to protect Mereoleona, who is then taunted by Moris as he casts Earth Magic: March of Many Fools. He also summons an army of humanoid earthen puppets to attack her. Mereoleona then attempts to incinerate the army, but fails as they regenerate instantly. As he boasts about his new magic from Lucius that allows him to create and destroy life, Moris further taunts her, suggesting she join him and Lucius in surpassing natural law. Realizing the need for comrades, she recalls the Crimson Lions’ plea to train under her, Fuegoleon then arrives after defeating several guardian Angels, incinerating Moris’ soldiers. 

Mereoleona reveals a new spell in her grimoire: Excercitus Leonum. Her body burns brighter, as fire engulfs the ground, and the fallen Crimson Lions rise in fiery forms, ready to fight again. She also commands them, asserting that even in death, they must follow her. And as her body becomes pure mana, in disbelief, Moris claims no human should surpass natural laws. Still, Mereoleona rebuffs him, asserting that she cares not about his god, but for evolution. Her final strike destroys most of Moris’ body, proving the strength of human will and spirit. 

It’s easy to see why so many people have been captivated by the creativity of Yuki’s Black Clover over the years. If you’re a big fan of this series, you might know that the publication rights have been transferred to GIGA. However, it remains within the same family of publishers, and so, you can still read it on VIZ.

