When Does ‘Black Clover’ Season 5 Release?

Black Clover was an instant smash when it began airing back in 2017. After a mad dash of 170 episodes, the momentum came to a halt when season four finished in 2021. Since then, fans have been dying for more.

The story of Asta has been told over both the anime series and now even a movie, but despite the former going on break, the Black Clover manga has continued to roll on. Naturally, this has fans expecting a fifth season of the show to arrive soon.

Before you get your hopes up here is everything that you need to know about Black Clover’s current status in 2024 and when you can expect more episodes.

Season 5

Image via Studio Pierrot

Well, we’ve got some sad news for Black Clover fans: right now there isn’t a release date for its fifth season. With this cliffhanger conclusion to its fourth season and fan anticipation, there’s certainly more than enough justification to make a fifth season. But right now there isn’t a clear timeline for when that could be.

It isn’t all grim for Black Clover fans though, as the studio behind the show, Studio Pierrot, recently dropped a movie called Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King on Netflix which has seen the fandom for the show grow even more. Now appears like it would be the perfect time for a fifth season to land.

Taking a long break hasn’t been the worst thing for Black Clover. The show was quickly catching up to the manga’s story which was always going to cause problems. Fortunately, with the extended break between seasons, there is now plenty of fresh content to be adapted on screen.

For new fans of the series, this means you’ve still got heaps of time to catch up with the show’s current four seasons. And for anime fans who are up to date, the option is there to read ahead and find out what is to come through the Black Clover manga series.

Once news of when fans can expect season five to arrive drops this article will be updated to reflect that so make sure to check back and stay updated.