When did the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga come out? Answered

Unlike the long-winded anime classics such as One Piece and Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen has a somewhat shorter shelf-life. After more than 200 chapters, the manga will be coming to an end in September 2024.

There is something to be said about a concise story, even in the scope of manga, which often has extended storylines. First published in March 2018 in Weekly Shōnen Jump, Jujutsu Kaisen introduced an intriguing tale surrounding a fascinating system of magic. The series starts with high schooler Yuji Itadori who, while tending to his ailing grandfather, learns that there is more to his world than meets the eye. After consuming a cursed finger, Yuji is whisked away to a fantastical school that teaches its students to fight demons and curses. Unfortunately for Yuji, he is now one of those curses and may be sentenced to death. The high-stakes world of Jujutsu High School and its fascinating world quickly made the series a success.

As with many successful manga, an anime soon followed. The first season aired in 2020 and was later followed by the prequel film, Jutjutso Kaisen 0. Western audiences can view both streaming on Netflix. As fans wait for more content, they can get acquainted (or reacquainted) with the source material which the creator, Gege Akutami, explained would come to a close in the coming months.

Crunchyroll.com published the translation for the X post as follows:

“The story will end in 5 chapters. I only got to tell the story I wanted thanks to the help and support of all my readers. Thank youuu!! I am hard at work on creating a finale that will (probably) satisfy as many people as possible who have supported JUJUTSU KAISEN. So, everyone, please go easy on me!!”

Fans can read the conclusion when it comes out on September 30, 2024.

