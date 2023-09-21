Where to read ‘Kagurabachi’: Is it on Shonen Jump and Manga Plus?

Manga fans are always looking for their next obsession, and it just may have arrived in the form of Kagurabachi.

The fresh manga series is already somewhat of a meme online, as people rush to praise a series they know next to nothing about. The ironic memeification of the barely released manga provided Kagurabachi with near-instant name recognition, if not necessarily for the typical reasons. And, while most people praising the manga are being sarcastic, their constant praise of the series as one of the “greatest manga of all time” could just turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The manga is far too new to have earned an anime just yet, which leaves anyone eager to get in on the Kagurabachi hype with only one choice. Its manga or bust — for now, at least — but at least a few reading options are currently available.

Is Kagurabachi on Shonen Jump?

Image via Takeru Hokazono

Weekly Shonen Jump is easily the most recognizable source of manga for readers, which typically makes it a first pick among manga fans. Kagurabachi began its serialization in Shonen Jump starting with its mid-September debut, and fresh chapters will likely continue to appear in the publication through the manga’s run.

Is Kagurabachi on Manga Plus?

Image via Takeru Hokazono

A second option also exists, for readers looking for alternates to Shonen Jump. The manga also appears among Manga Plus’ rife selection, with clear updates on when fresh chapters are incoming.

Readers can already enjoy the first issue, titled “Mission,” on the site, and fresh chapters are headed to the site soon, according to the manga’s page. The next chapter is set to join it soon, with an anticipated Sept. 24 arrival listed prominently alongside that thrilling first issue.