Who is the main character of ‘Kagurabachi?’

Shounen Jump just welcomed Kagurabachi into its mix, and even before the train left the station, the new Shonen manga was already receiving quite a mix of reviews. With a hint of the competitiveness behind these opinions, some people cannot accept the fact that a new Shonen is getting hyped again (yes, I’m looking at you Fullmetal Alchemist fans).

Criticizing it for its unoriginal plot and generic story for being reminiscent of Zoro’s backstory from One Piece – as if all shounen don’t follow the same exact formula only slightly adulterated – Kagurabachi tore down all the pre-conceived opinions with its alluring and adventurous first chapter. If this is your first time hearing about this story, allow me to tell you a bit about Kagurabachi and Chihiro Rokuhira.

Who is Chihiro Rokuhira from Kagurabachi?

Image via Shueisha/Shonen Jump

Obviously, each story has its protagonist. In Kagurabachi‘s case, the manga is led by its main force, Chihiro Rokuhira. We meet him as a 14-year-old teenager diligently training alongside his father, an infamous swordsmith. Hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps, Chihiro finds himself to be quite different from his kin, with his serious nature evidently contrasting with his dad’s – who enjoys talking with his goldfish.

We see Chihiro once more later in the chapter, but only, he looks entirely different. It is unveiled that three years have passed since we first saw the teen, and quite a lot has happened. He is naturally older, but he also now has a scar on his face. We see him hunting down a mysterious group of sorcerers, later known to be called “Hishaku,” and his hatred is palpable throughout the pages.

It is probably safe to assume the group likely did something to his beloved father – but we just don’t know it quite yet. That’s just my guess, considering most Shonen have some sort of daddy issue. But of course, only one chapter is out so very little is known. Still, plenty of Shounen Jump fans have their sights ready on the next chapter, and so do I.

So if you want to read the first chapter of Kagurabachi, head on to Shonen Jump to get your fix.