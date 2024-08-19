Where to read the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga for free, confirmed

After 6 years and hundreds of issues, Jujutsu Kaisen is coming to an end. First debuting in 2018, the manga has had a successful journey. The story was written by creator Gege Akutami, who created an immersive world full of demons and curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows young Yuji Itadori, who gets more than he bargained for after eating a cursed finger. This decision opens him up to a hidden world where Jujutsu Kaisen High School trains its students in sorcery so they can defeat curses. Unfortunately for Yuji, that includes him. But he strikes up a deal with the school to stay his execution so he can help eradicate the curse he has swallowed.

Jujutsu Kaisen was quickly adapted into anime form and can be found by Western audiences on Netflix. However, for those who yearn for more content, there is a plethora of stories in written form to explore. Before the series concludes in September 2024, readers can get a solid introduction to the manga for free on Viz.com. The website allows readers to find the first 3 chapters for free. After that, the website requires a subscription to read most of the chapters. Other free chapters are the most recent. As of this writing, that includes chapters 264-266. One Redditor also recommended the following link for those looking for more than just an introduction.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available in collections at your local bookstore retailer. And before the manga officially comes to an end, make sure to catch episodes of the series on your streaming platform of choice.

