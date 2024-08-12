Where to read ‘To Whom It No Longer Concerns’ manhwa, confirmed

There’s a deeply satisfying feeling of accomplishment when you finally find a manhwa that meets all of your criteria. To Whom It No Longer Concerns is giving romance, drama, tension, betrayal, and spice. To quote the Tiktok youths, it is giving… everything we want and more.

The manhwa isn’t very long yet — there are only a few chapters out so far — but it is already showing immense potential. Yo Jeongyeon’s writing is incredibly well-structured, introducing a story filled with family drama and hierarchical complexity. It is paired with Studio LICO’s art, from The Worst Villainess and Marry My Husband, making it quite a bulletproof collab. In fact, we’ve been seeing glimpses of the recent South Korean chapters on TikTok, but if you don’t know Hangul, here’s where you can read To Whom It No Longer Concerns in English.

Where can I read To Whom It No Longer Concerns?

via Webtoon

To Whom It No Longer Concerns is available to read for free on the WEBTOON website and app. I know it sounds too good to be true, but WEBTOON is indeed one of the few manhwa and webtoon platforms that are completely free to use — and the best part is that it’s fully legal. There is only one downside, though: it’s a few chapters behind the original South Korean release.

Since the manhwa was only recently picked up by WEBTOON — originally serialized in Korea by NAVER — the original story is currently a few chapters ahead of the English translation. This means that if you browse X or TikTok often, you might stumble upon a few spoilers unintentionally. At this point, the story is about eight chapters ahead of the English translation, so keep that in mind if you decide to search for any To Whom It No Longer Concerns content online.

