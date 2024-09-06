‘Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season’ episode 8 release date confirmed

The Monogatari universe continues to expand with the release of Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just starting, the Monogatari Series has a lot to offer. So far, the Monogatari narrative has dove into the Acerola Bon Appétit arc from Wazamonogatari. Here’s when you can catch episode 8 of this exciting new anime.

A recap of episode 7

Episode 7 reveals the backstory of Princess Acerola’s transformation into the vampire Kiss-Shot Acerola-Orion Heart-Under-Blade. A new character, Deathtopia Virtuoso Suicide-Master, is introduced as a formidable vampire with one remaining minion, Tropicalesque Home-A-Wave Dog-Strings.

This arc also revolves around Deathtopia’s obsession with killing and consuming Princess Acerola. She accidentally caused Deathtopia’s demise by driving all the townspeople to suicide, leaving Deathtopia to starve. Although Deathtopia, as an immortal, revives, she faces a unique challenge—Princess Acerola is now stronger and cursed. Any attempt by Deathtopia to harm Acerola triggers the curse, forcing Deathtopia to kill herself instead.

Great news! Episode 8 of Monogatari: Off & Monster Season has already been released. It premiered on Aug. 31, 2024, at 10:00 PM JST. Here are the release times for other regions:

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at 6:00 AM PST

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at 8:00 AM CT

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at 9:00 AM EST

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at 1:00 PM GMT

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at 3:00 PM CEST

The rest of the article contains spoilers for episode 8.

In episode 8 of Monogatari: Off & Monster Season, titled “Acerola Bon Appétit, Part Two,” the intense conflict between Deathtopia Virtuoso Suicide-Master and Princess Acerola reaches new heights. Deathtopia, along with her subordinate, Tropicalesque, continues to plot ways to consume Princess Acerola’s flesh. However, Deathtopia’s repeated deaths from starvation — caused by her inability to capture the elusive princess — only deepen her frustration.

Desperate, Deathtopia attempts a new tactic: degrading Acerola’s beauty, hoping that diminishing her physical allure would weaken the curse that causes frequent deaths around her. Unfortunately for Deathtopia, this plan backfires, as Tropicalesque also falls victim to the curse.

In a pivotal moment, Princess Acerola decides to become a vampire. She realizes that to end the cycle of death and seize control of her destiny, she must embrace the transformation. Affected by Acerola’s resolve and their peculiar bond, Deathtopia ultimately sinks her fangs into the princess, successfully turning her into a formidable vampire. This transformation is a game-changer, as Acerola becomes the powerful and feared entity known as Kiss-Shot Acerola-Orion Heart-Under-Blade. The episode ends with an implication that after 600 years, Deathtopia and Acerola are destined to reunite, setting the stage for an epic confrontation.

What to expect in episode 9

With Princess Acerola’s origin story now complete following her transformation into a vampire, episode 9 is anticipated to either revisit her reunion with Deathtopia after 600 years, or shift focus back to other key characters like Nadeko Sengoku, Araragi Tsukihi, and Ononoki. Monogatari: Off & Monster Season episode 9 is set to premiere on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at 10:00 PM JST. The episode, and the entire series, is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

