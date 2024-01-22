‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ season 2 part 2 release window, cast, plot, and more’

Season 2, part 1 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation left us on the verge of an upcoming anime wedding!

It all began where volume seven left off, with Rudeus setting out to establish his name and reputation in the northlands and beyond. However, he was simultaneously attempting to come to terms with the painful departure of Eris. Nonetheless, the season finale concluded with Rudeus announcing his plan to wed Sylphy. With the second part planned to be released in the summer of 2024, here’s the most recent news on the upcoming release.

What should we expect?

Just like the first part, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ season 2, part 2 will consist of 12 episodes covering volumes 10 to 12 of the light novel series. It will center on newlyweds Rudeus and Sylphy, as well as the adventures that follow. We’ve also picked up on the hint that Rudeus and Paul, the father-son team, will embark on a mission to rescue Zenith (Rudeus’ mother) from the deadly depths of a teleportation labyrinth.

Mushoku Tensei season 2, part 2 is set to premiere in April, 2024. With the episode count in view, the series will most likely run until June, 2024. Not much is known about the exact date it will be released, but fans anticipate it will be within the first week, similar to the first part. As expected, it should also follow the global pattern of releasing every Sunday (Mondays in Japan). In the meantime, we’re binging anime that’s similar to Jobless Reincarnation.

Staff and cast roles

Assuming no changes are made, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, part 2 will be produced by Studio Bind, with Hiroki Hirano at the helm. Toshiya Ono and Sanae Shimada will continue with the handling of the screenplay, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa will remain on soundtrack duties. Major cast members will return as voice actors, including: Yumi Uchiyama as Rudeus Greyrat, Ai Kayano as Sylphiette, Shion Wakayama as Shizuka Nanahoshi, and Rie Tanaka as Elinalise Dragonroad.