‘My Dress-Up Darling’ season 2 release window, characters, and more

Hilarious, unique, and with a touch of sauciness, My Dress-Up Darling quickly became everyone’s go-to Ecchi anime to idle some time away. The animated version of Shinichi Fukuda’s manga came in 2022, and it immediately gathered a following for its creative premise and lovable characters. In a positive twist from typical clichéd slices of life, My Dress-Up Darling actually takes the popular girl stereotypes to a whole new level, showing exactly how perplexing and complex human beings truly are.

Overall, a general description of My Dress-Up Darling would go as follows: A popular girl with an actual personality becomes friends with a student cast aside due to his interest in knitting. The anime is as quirky as it sounds, and even more interesting and beautifully animated than anyone might’ve expected. With the immense success hailing from the first season, a new installment will head into our screens soon, and if you’re like me and have been missing this set of characters just as much as I have, here’s when you can finally reunite with them.

When is My Dress-Up Darling season 2 coming out?

In reality, the announcement for the second season of My Dress-Up Darling is still pending. However, following the airing of the first season, the show’s producer expressed immediate interest in a potential sequel. Unfortunately, Shota Umehara, the producer of the show, also informed fans that several other projects were taking priority at the moment. In fact, the conception of a second season was not initially in the works, but the overwhelming support from fans compelled the producer to explore possibilities for the future, as long as the demand from fans persisted.

At the time, many fans hoped the second season would follow the same airing schedule as the show’s first installment and therefore be released before the end of the year. However, that won’t be the case. With so many projected series ahead, the second season of My Dress-Up Darling will likely only grace our screens in 2024. Hopefully, an announcement will soon be made regarding this brilliant series.

Nevertheless, as we all know, the anime continues to follow the same plotline as the ongoing original manga. Hence, for many manga readers, the upcoming story isn’t that much of a secret. And while I don’t intend to spoil anyone, I can assure you that you can expect to see Gojo and Marin once again, reprising their roles as the lonely tailor and the popular cosplayer. Similarly, Sajuna Inui will also make her return to the show. The series will also likely continue to be narrated by Misako Tomioka.

For now, we can only wait for an official announcement – hopefully followed by a trailer. In the meantime, you can still find the first season on Crunchyroll.