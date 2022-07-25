One of the most popular shows in the anime world is returning for a sixth season.

My Hero Academia announced that a sixth season was headed audiences’ way at the end of its fifth season, which concluded airing in early November 2021. In the months since, fans have been keeping an ear to the ground in the hopes of updates on the upcoming season. With the announcement of an official premier date finally announced, fans are clearing their schedules ahead of time, so they can soak up each and every episode of My Hero Academia season six.

When does season six of My Hero Academia release?

An official release date for the sixth season of My Hero Academia was announced during Hero Fes 2022, which took place on July 24, 2022. The next season in the popular anime will premier on October 1, 2022, according to the event. A new visual was released in conjunction with the announcement, teasing the thrilling directions season six’s storyline could take.

My Hero Academia is a delightfully different take on the pervasive superhero trope that’s inundated media for more than a decade now. Similar to shows like The Boys or Invincible, My Hero Academia approaches the topic of superheroes with a slight twist on the common storyline. It follows Izuku Midoriya, an unpowered young man in a world in which the vast majority of people boast superpowers called “Quirks.” A rare Quirk-less person, Midoriya is the target of frequent bullying until he inherits the abilities of his idol, All Might. All Might passes on his “One For All” Quirk, allowing Midoriya to put his unbridled courage to good use, setting off the events of the popular series.

In the seasons since Midoriya inherited “One For All,” things in My Hero Academia have only gotten more exciting. New heroes and powerful villains have joined — and left — the cast of characters, as Midoriya and his classmates learn and grow, and put the unique and far-ranging abilities each boasts to good work.

Where to watch My Hero Academia season six

My Hero Academia‘s sixth season will be viewable with a subscription to Crunchyroll, but the precise dates that it will arrive on the platform are yet to be announced. The popular anime-streaming service is the most accessible location for a broad swathe of anime offerings, and already offers up each of My Hero Academia‘s first five seasons.

In the wake of season six’s release announcement, Crunchyroll announced that it would release the season five OVAs on August 1, a few months ahead of the season six debut. The service also offers up its own My Hero Academia game, titled My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero. The game looks to be classic fighting game fare, allowing users to face off as the popular heroes from the manga and anime. It can be downloaded from the Crunchyroll site, and is rated “T” for teen.