‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 episode 3 release date and time confirmed

Just when you think your favorite anime characters are safe and sound, the plot comes in like a wrecking ball. Yes, I’m looking at you, My Hero Academia.

Recommended Videos

Season 7 episode 2 has already left us reeling, and we’re just getting started. Remember when we thought the worst thing to happen was failing a test? Well, those days are long gone. Now, it’s all about dealing with the heartache of losing major characters. Cathleen Bate, aka Star and Stripe, flew all the way from the U.S. to show Shigaraki what American heroes are made of, only to meet her demise in a scene that probably left most of us yelling at our screens. And just like that, it’s up to our boy Deku to carry the mantle.

As if watching our heroes get knocked down wasn’t stressful enough, the upcoming U.A. Traitor arc teases even more turmoil. The arc is a crucial turning point in My Hero Academia, significantly affecting the dynamic among the characters, and I’m not ready for the betrayal, you guys.

When is episode 3 releasing?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3, intriguingly titled Villain, will premiere on May 18, 2024, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will first be available on Nippon TV in Japan. For international viewers, staying up-to-date with My Hero Academia is straightforward thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Here are the release timings across different time zones.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 1:30 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT) 3:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 4:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 8:30 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) 2:00 PM Philippine Time (PHT) 4:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) 6:00 PM

A quick recap of MHA Season 7 Episode Two

Episode two of My Hero Academia Season 7 picks up right where we left off, with Star and Stripe locked in a fierce battle against Shigaraki. The stakes couldn’t be higher as Shigaraki finally manages to steal her quirk, rendering our powerhouse heroine powerless—or so it seems.

In a clever twist of fate, Star and Stripe’s final act was to use her New Order quirk to sabotage Shigaraki from within. Before her quirk was completely stolen, she set a trap, commanding New Order to rebel against the other quirks inside Shigaraki. This leads to a spectacular and quite literal internal conflict, as Shigaraki begins to suffer from explosive malfunctions. Despite Shigaraki’s initial triumph in acquiring her formidable quirk, the victory quickly turns sour.

Meanwhile, the skies are not much calmer. Shigaraki, desperate and flailing, uses the wings stolen from a Nomu to make a hasty retreat from the relentless assault. This episode is a masterclass in sacrifice and strategy, showing that even in defeat, a true hero can still turn the tables on the villain.

With such intense developments unfolding, the anticipation for the next episode is through the roof.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more