Is there a ‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 release date on Netflix?

In recent years, Netflix has become a go-to platform for anime enthusiasts, offering an ever-growing selection of shonen favorites. From classic series like Naruto and One Piece, Netflix has been steadily building its anime repertoire. And with My Hero Academia already available on the platform, fans are hoping that season 7 will follow suit.

My Hero Academia is the story of Deku, a boy born without powers. In this world having a quirk is about as common as owning a smartphone. But that doesn’t stop our boy Deku who’s determined to become the greatest hero ever, even if it means inheriting All Might’s quirk and dealing with the explosive personality of his rival, Bakugo.

MHA Season 6 last aired in October 2022 and let’s just say that the phrase “go big or go home” has never been more applicable. We finally got to see Shigaraki and Deku’s transformation which was indeed a payoff to the buildup from previous seasons. But as any true MHA fan knows, there’s always room for more growth and revelation. Hopefully, season 7 will continue to deliver on that front.

While season 7 of My Hero Academia is set to release on May 4, 2023, there’s no official word on when it’ll make its way to Netflix. For all we know, season 7 could get delayed on the platform, and we’ll be stuck rewatching the Sports Festival arc for the umpteenth time. (Not that I’m complaining – Todoroki vs. Deku is still epic)

While we might not have a concrete release date for My Hero Academia season 7 on Netflix just yet, there’s still plenty to look forward to. Crunchyroll’s got your back with My Hero Academia: Memories, a four-episode series, which is still airing on the platform.

Here’s when you can catch the special episodes:

My Hero Academia: Memories episode 1 – April 6, 2024

My Hero Academia: Memories episode 2 – April 13, 2024

My Hero Academia: Memories episode 3 – April 20, 2024

My Hero Academia: Memories episode 4 – April 27, 2024

If you’re in the U.S. and relying on Netflix to watch MHA, you might have noticed the season gap. That’s right, while other regions are basking in the glory of more recent seasons, the U.S. Netflix is still stuck on season 4. We could potentially see it land on Netflix around next year. Of course, this is just speculation, and we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation from Netflix.

