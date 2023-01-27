‘My Home Hero’ plot, release window, voice cast, and where to watch

My Home Hero started as a manga series, created by Naoki Yamakawa and Masashi Asaki, which began serialization in 2017 in Japan’s Weekly Young Magazine. The manga chapters already make up a full 19 volumes, and the series is still going strong, despite its impending conclusion. In June 2022, an anime adaptation was announced, with Tezuka Productions tapped to bring the story to our screens.

The series is a thriller focused on Tetsuo Tosu, a typical father who one day discovers that his daughter, Reika, is secretly dating a member of the Yakuza. The boyfriend is using Reika to steal from her grandparent, and upon realizing that Tetsuo knows the truth, he threatens Reika’s life. In order to protect his daughter, Tetsuo kills the man but his wife catches him in the act. Now, the protagonist must rely on his knowledge of crime novels to dispose of the body and avoid retribution for his crime.

My Home Hero voice cast

Screengrab via Crunchyroll Collection TouTube

The adaptation will be directed by Takashi Kamei and written by Kohei Kiyasu, with Masatsune Noguchi behind character design. To bring the character voices to life, My Home Hero‘s first season also includes a stellar cast of Japanese voice actors.

Junichi Suwabe as Tetsuo Tosu

Chihiro Shirata as Reika Tosu

Sayaka Ohara as Kasen Tosu

Akio Ohtsuka as Kubo

Katsuhiro Tokuishi as Takeda

Keita Tada as Nobuto Majima

Koichi Yamadera as Shino

Mitsuhiro Sakamaki as Bin Tabata

Rumi Okubo as Hibiki

Shinichiro Miki as Yoshitatsu Matori

When and how to watch My Home Hero

Like most anime adaptations, My Home Hero has been licensed by Crunchyroll, the biggest anime streaming platform in the world. This guarantees that the series will be available for viewers in North, Central, and South America, Oceania, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Unfortunately, an exact date for My Home Hero‘s premiere has yet to be announced, but Crunchyroll has confirmed that fans of the series can expect it to start sometime in April 2023. We don’t yet know how many episodes the first season will have, but it’s likely they will be aired weekly with subtitles, as is the case with all other new anime releases on the platform. For those who prefer to watch anime dubbed, there currently is no word from Crunchyroll regarding the subject, but it’s not something worth worrying about yet. Typically, English dubs are announced closer to the anime’s premiere, and sometimes even after.

My Home Hero is shaping up to be an action-filled hit, perfect for those who enjoy darker themes in anime. If you’re one of those people, don’t miss out on this gem.