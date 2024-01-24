Have you always wanted to run like Naruto? Well, you’ll never be as fast as the iconic ninja — really, we checked — but you might be able to cop his kicks.

That’s right, Naruto wasn’t content being one of the most popular anime of all time; it’s now branching out into footwear with a new Crocs collaboration. Not that we’re complaining. We welcome any and all Naruto collabs, spin-offs, and references, no matter how unlikely. For those keeping up with Naruto merch drops, you’ll know this isn’t the first time Naruto has graced a shoe (that’s a rabbit hole to go down another time) but it is the first one to come with Jibbitz.

First look at the upcoming Naruto x Crocs Collab pic.twitter.com/7H3hjEz04j — 🧭Manga Alerts & Restocks #uw7s🌊 (@MangaAlerts) January 23, 2024

A first look at the new collection shows us two bright and beautiful Konoha crocs. One comes in a brilliant Naruto orange and another is in a neutral Kakashi olive green. Both pairs have a Hidden Leaf headband in place of a strap and an Uzumaki swirl on the side, much like the one on Naruto’s signature orange jacket. Both pairs have some unique Jibbitz: Naruto’s feature his go-to ramen and the Nine Tailed Fox, Kurama while Kakashi’s has his ANBU Black Ops mask as well as a book referencing his love for (spicy) literature.

Crocs has yet to announce how much the collection will go for but similar collabs run anywhere from $45 to $70 a pair. We’re not sure when the collection will hit stores but we’d imagine soon — why wait when you’re sure to have a hit on your hands?