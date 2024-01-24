Home Anime

Naruto Crocs designs, price and more

This collab is what ninja dreams are made of.

Young Naruto headband
Screengrab via Studio Pierrot

Have you always wanted to run like Naruto? Well, you’ll never be as fast as the iconic ninja — really, we checked — but you might be able to cop his kicks. 

That’s right, Naruto wasn’t content being one of the most popular anime of all time; it’s now branching out into footwear with a new Crocs collaboration. Not that we’re complaining. We welcome any and all Naruto collabs, spin-offs, and references, no matter how unlikely. For those keeping up with Naruto merch drops, you’ll know this isn’t the first time Naruto has graced a shoe (that’s a rabbit hole to go down another time) but it is the first one to come with Jibbitz. 

A first look at the new collection shows us two bright and beautiful Konoha crocs. One comes in a brilliant Naruto orange and another is in a neutral Kakashi olive green. Both pairs have a Hidden Leaf headband in place of a strap and an Uzumaki swirl on the side, much like the one on Naruto’s signature orange jacket. Both pairs have some unique Jibbitz: Naruto’s feature his go-to ramen and the Nine Tailed Fox, Kurama while Kakashi’s has his ANBU Black Ops mask as well as a book referencing his love for (spicy) literature. 

Crocs has yet to announce how much the collection will go for but similar collabs run anywhere from $45 to $70 a pair. We’re not sure when the collection will hit stores but we’d imagine soon — why wait when you’re sure to have a hit on your hands? 

