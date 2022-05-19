‘Naruto Shippuden’ fans share their biggest ‘OMG!’ moments

Naruto Shippuden is one of the most popular anime series there has been — a fact which is further highlighted as even years after its completion fans are busy sharing their favorite moments from the show.

Naruto Shippuden ran for 500 episodes and during this time there were plenty of massive fights, huge twists, and stunning moments. In a post to the Naruto SubReddit, fans are sharing the moments from the show that made them go “Oh my god!”

The original poster of the thread said that their biggest OMG moment was finding out about Kushina’s backstory during the latter half of the series. Other commenters opted to choose from the many gigantic battles that take place during the massive storyline of the show.

Naruto Shippuden also did an excellent job of developing the story from the original series while justifying the character’s decision-making tracking back to the very beginning. Of course, these decisions have led to plenty of huge turning points in the show and a ton of jaw-dropping moments.

Kicking off in 2007, Naruto Shippuden reached its conclusion a decade later in March of 2017. The story has since been continued with a new series called Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and takes up the stories of the most popular and important characters from Naruto Shippuden years after its conclusion.

If you haven’t yet seen Naruto Shippuden, all of the series along with the entirety of the original Naruto series are available to stream on your usual anime streaming services like Crunchyroll and Hulu. Boruto is currently airing with the release of new episodes weekly.