New ‘Attack on Titan’ OAD spin-off episodes coming to streaming

While fans anxiously await Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, Crunchyroll has a surprise run of new Attack on Titan episodes to tie us over. The platform announced that it will stream 8 OAD episodes beginning this Sunday, Dec. 19. The episodes will also be available on Funimation, with a dub due in late 2022.

The special episodes will explore side characters’ pasts by adapting spin-off material like the manga Attack on Titan: No Regrets and the light novel Attack on Titan: Lost Girls. Over the course of four arcs, we’ll see Hange in training with the 104th Cadet Corps, witness the first meeting between Captain Levi and Commander Erwin Smith, follow Annie Leonhart on a special mission, and watch nine-year-olds Mikasa Ackermann and Eren meet.

Each episode has also received new key art showing off the central characters. You can check out the posters below.

‘Attack On Titan’ OAD episodes key art 1 of 9

Click to skip Episode 1 – Ilse's Notebook: Memoirs of a Scout Regiment Member

Episode 2 – The Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Youth

Episode 3 – Distress

Episode 4 – No Regrets: Part 1

Episode 5 – No Regrets: Part 2

Episode 6 – Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye: Part 1

Episode 7 – Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye: Part 2

Episode 8 – Lost Girls: Lost in the Cruel World

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Earlier this week, Crunchyroll released a new trailer for the upcoming Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 featuring some of the series most graphic Titan takedowns. The anime adaptation of Attack on Titan first aired in 2013, and the first part of the series’ fourth and final season premiered in March of this year, ahead of the manga’s conclusion. As long-laid plans reveal themselves, here’s a synopsis for the final run of episodes:

It’s been four years since the Scout Regiment reached the shoreline, and the world looks different now. Things are heating up as the fate of the Scout Regiment—and the people of Paradis—are determined at last. However, Eren is missing. Will he reappear before age-old tensions between Marleyans and Eldians result in the war of all wars?

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will begin releasing on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu on Jan. 9.