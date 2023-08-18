10 non-anime characters who can beat Goku from ‘Dragon Ball’

Throughout all of anime, Dragon Ball’s Goku is generally regarded as one of the most powerful main characters. The Saiyan poses a sizeable threat to any opponent he faces, no matter how strong they are. In the many series following his introduction, his immense power is demonstrated, leaving little to the imagination. As a result, the shōnen hero is often regarded as “overpowered.” However, while Goku is incredibly powerful, he is not completely indestructible. Even within the Dragon Ball universe, there are a handful of characters who could definitely best him in a fight, albeit with great difficulty. There are also some characters across other anime that would also put up a good fight against Goku. Interestingly, non-anime characters are often underestimated, even though there are certainly a few characters that are “overpowered” themselves. These entities possess utterly terrifying amounts of power, and in a fight against Goku, they would come out victorious.

Superman

This Kryptonian is the most evenly-matched opponent for Goku on this list. The beloved DC character is famous for his superhuman strength, a trait the Saiyan is also known for. Superman also has superhuman speed, the gift of flight, and invulnerability, all which are traits that Goku shares as well. A battle between Goku and Superman would be legendary, and remain relevant in pop culture for a very long time. Unfortunately, it may never happen, but while that may be the case, fans have taken it upon themselves to analyze the two iconic characters and predict who would win in a fight. Admittedly, it would be a very close one, but Superman’s array of powers would most likely see him coming out on top.

The Beyonder

The Beyonder is a cosmic entity in the Marvel universe. He is known for his nearly limitless reality-altering powers and is often depicted as one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe. This character can create or destroy entire universes, alter the very fabric of reality, and reshape matter at will. He can also manipulate energy, time, and space on a universal scale. Goku is insanely powerful, but really, how good are his chances against such an opponent?

The Spectre

The Spectre is a powerful and mystical being in the DC universe. The Spectre is often described as the wrath of God or the Spirit of Vengeance. He is typically bound to a human host, often someone who died unjustly and seeks revenge. This character’s powers are often limited only by his imagination, and the limit set by the Presence, the divine authority that empowers him. That should give an idea of the sheer scope of his power. His capabilities are almost endless and include reality-warping on a cosmic scale, time manipulation, and elemental control.

Dr. Manhattan

Dr. Manhattan is a god-like figure in the DC universe. He possesses incredibly potent powers, but his primary ability is the control of quantum mechanics, which allows him to manipulate matter and energy on a subatomic level. He has various abilities which include energy projection, reality warping, time manipulation, and photokinesis. Dr. Manhattan is also virtually indestructible and can reform his body even after severe damage. He exists beyond conventional concepts of life and death as well. His abilities set him apart from other superheroes, and his lack of emotional attachment makes him an even more menacing foe to face in battle.

Franklin Richards

Franklin Richards is a powerful mutant in the Marvel universe with immense reality-altering powers. He is the son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm of the Fantastic Four. The character may have a disarming appearance and seem harmless, but do not be deceived. The power he wields is colossal, and he has the potential to make or break entire worlds if he wills it. Richards was an exceptionally gifted child who could already exercise his powers at a young age. However, his powers only grew exponentially the older he got. His powers are often limited by his own perceptions and emotions, making him susceptible to psychological factors. Make no mistake, though, regardless of this weakness, he is a fearsome foe to whosoever he faces.

Eternity and Infinity

These cosmic entities are practically considered gods in the Marvel universe. They are abstract entities that are the personification of time (Eternity) and space (Infinity). They are siblings, two sides of a coin, and possess an insurmountable amount of power. Eternity, the brother, embodies the entire universe and is aware of all that occurs within it. He can also manipulate time, matter, energy, and the laws of physics on a universal scale. Infinity, Eternity’s sister and equal, can manipulate space, time, and reality.

The Living Tribunal

The primary role of the Living Tribunal is to maintain balance and order throughout the Marvel multiverse. A being saddled with this large a responsibility must certainly have an unfathomable amount of power to achieve it. The Living Tribunal is portrayed as nearly omnipotent and omnipresent within the Marvel multiverse. It possesses an unparalleled level of cosmic power and is the personification of multiversal law. The three-faced entity represents the One Above All and has been granted enough power to do its bidding.

Elaine Belloc

This is a character who once created an entire cosmos by mistake. Elaine is one of the most powerful beings in the DC universe. She has so many crazy abilities, it would be unfair to pit her against anybody, even the almighty Goku. She is the daughter of the archangel Michael, and when she is first introduced in the Lucifer comics, she doesn’t seem to have any significant powers. However, over time, she has evolved into becoming arguably the most powerful being in all of the DC universe. In the comics, she has attained godlike status, being omnipotent, omnipresent, omniscient, and immortal. She is truly overpowered, and while Goku is great, he is not touching her in a fight.

The Presence

The Presence is a powerful cosmic entity often depicted as the supreme deity and the creator of the DC multiverse. No other entity in the entirety of the DC multiverse can match the scale of its power, and they all pale in comparison to it. The Presence embodies the concept of God in the DC multiverse, and as such, it doesn’t matter how powerful a character is, they cannot defeat it. It created the multiverse, and can just as easily destroy it. This being stands heads and shoulders above all else in the DC universe, and Goku would not stand a chance against it.

The One Above All

The One Above All is the supreme being of the Marvel multiverse. It is the embodiment of the Marvel Comics creative force and is often portrayed as a metafictional entity that exists beyond the boundaries of the Marvel universe itself. It is sometimes depicted as an artist or storyteller and wields the unlimited power to do and undo within the Marvel multiverse. Nothing is impossible for The One Above All to accomplish, and there is no power higher than it. If it wishes for Goku not to exist, then that would be the end of the beloved Shonen protagonist.