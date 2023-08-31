‘One Piece’ begginers guide: What to know before Netflix’s live action show

After 6 years since its development was announced, the live-action adaptation of One Piece will be landing on Netflix very soon. For those unfamiliar with the series, it’s a long-running manga and anime franchise centered around a group of pirates exploring the world to find the holy grail of treasures. The manga’s author, Eiichiro Oda, was involved in the Netflix production as its executive producer and reassured fans that the live-action production would remain true to the spirit of the source material.

While One Piece is a prominent name in both anime and pop culture, there might be those with limited knowledge of this Japanese series. So, before you weigh anchor on the upcoming Netflix adaptation, here’s some spoiler-free background information on One Piece.

It’s a billion-Yen franchise

Image via Crunchyroll

One thing you should know about One Piece is its impact on the Japanese market. According to Comic Book, this pirate manga series was Oricon’s top-selling franchise until Jujutsu Kaisen dethroned it in 2022. One Piece earned nearly 7 billion yen (almost $48 million USD) last year. Additionally, CBR reported that over 500 million copies were sold, making it the best-selling manga of all time.

The manga series is still ongoing

Image via Crunchyroll

Speaking of the manga, its story is still ongoing. As of writing, it has published 106 volumes since its release in 1997. In 2015, it earned the Guinness World Record for “the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author,” and its author, Oda, currently holds the title for “Most copies published for the same manga series.” So, if you want to understand One Piece‘s story before the Netflix adaptation, perhaps this is the best place to start, since…

There are over 1000 anime episodes (so far)

One Piece is also an ongoing anime with over 1000 episodes, numerous films, OVAs, and shorts. It is currently in its 20th season, which first aired in 2019, and follows the 90th to the 105th volume of the manga. Best of luck if you want to watch the whole lot before the Netflix adaptation is released, as season one has a total of 61 episodes alone. Meanwhile, season 20 currently holds the record for the most episodes in a season with 182 under its belt, and still counting.

If you’re willing to spend hours bingeing this ongoing TV show, here is a list of filler arcs that can be skipped to help you save some time. Fortunately, the Netflix adaptation won’t anywhere near as long since season one will contain eight episodes, following the East Blue arc from the manga.

Intense worldbuilding

Image via Crunchyroll

If there’s one thing that One Piece is known for (aside from its characters), it’s its intense worldbuilding, given that it doesn’t take place in just one country or area. While it doesn’t take place on Earth, the “world” of this franchise is somewhat similar, except most of the planet’s surface is filled with water, and there is a giant red mountain range called “the red line,” which basically divides the planet in half.

This world is led by a federation known as The World Government. These leaders are one of One Piece’s main antagonists, as beneath the facade of maintaining justice and peace lies corruption. The world’s geography also introduces various fauna and flora, landscapes, and inhabitants within each new destination.

Let’s not forget the pirates, each with their own unique designs, personalities, and useful skills that aid them on their journey to find the highly sought-after treasure. The group we’ll be following is the Straw Hat Pirates, led by Monkey D. Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy in the upcoming live-action series), whose dream is to become the King of the Pirates.

The One Piece and the “King of the Pirates”

You might be wondering, what does One Piece‘s title refer to? To put it simply, it is the treasure acquired by Pirate King Gol D. Roger. This treasure holds unimaginable value, and it is what Luffy and the other pirates are after. Those who find it will be able to stake their claim as the next King of the Pirates.

The King of the Pirates is more than just a title. It’s given to those who made an impact on the pirate scene and those who carry it gain the respect of their peers. While earning the moniker isn’t an easy feat, the quest to find Gol D. Roger’s treasure is the quickest way to do so.

One Piece will come to an end very soon

Image via Crunchyroll

After nearly three decades since its introduction, One Piece will soon come to an end. It was reported in 2021 that Oda plans to conclude the series and has claimed that “the story is in the final stage.” According to RadioTimes, the final story arc could be released sometime in 2024 or 2025. Meanwhile, GameRant reported that Oda will take his time with developing One Piece’s grand finale.

One Piece has become a Japanese phenomenon to the point where it stands next to Naruto and Bleach as “The Big 3.” Despite its very long run time, there are still fans out there who follow this franchise near-religiously, anticipating how it’s going to end. While the final chapters are still in development, hopefully, the Netflix adaptation would introduce the One Piece story to a new generation, as well as win back former fans who might have stepped away due to its sheer and overwhelming length.