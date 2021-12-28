‘One Piece’ fans react to King and Zoro’s battle in chapter 1036

Warning: This article contains spoilers for One Piece.

The next chapter of One Piece’s Wano Country Arc was released on Monday, and it had fans excitedly going to Twitter to share their favorite, spoilery filled moments from King and Zoro’s fight.

The Wano Country Arc was the site of the 1000th episode and chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s decades-long manga. The arc began serialization in 2018 with chapter 909.

Three years, 11 volumes, and 127 chapters later, things continue to ramp up as the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance faces off against the Beasts Pirates and tackle two of the Four Emperors, Kaidou of the Beasts and Big Mom.

Warning: Spoilers to follow.

In the most recent chapters, the Straw Hat’s swordsmen took on Kaidou’s right-hand man, the lunarian King the Conflagration, one on one. And as the battle concluded in today’s chapter, fans had some feelings to share, best summarized by one word:

“GOAT,” reads one comment sharing a cleaned-up panel from the chapter.

In the full panel, you can see the climactic moment Zoro proclaims he will become the King of Hell before he deals a finishing blow to King, and many were excited to herald in the reign of King of Hell Roronoa Zoro.

Others simply shared their favorite moments from the big fight.

Elsewhere in the chapter, fans were fond of Usopp’s perseverance. Many shared an emotional moment for the character who lacks super powers. “Usopp is the bravest person in OP,” reads one reaction to his tears.



remember when oda said how we his audience can feel close to Usopp since most characters around him are superhumans? he's right and aren't we all just clinging to life to keep going.

Meanwhile, Luffy’s epic fight with Kaidou marches on. A joke preview for chapter 1037 announced the two have reconciled and are forming an alliance between their crews.

You can read One Piece on Shonen Jump via VIZ Media.