When it comes to the One Piece series, there’s certainly no shortage of content for anime fans to consume. Not only are there over 1000 episodes at present with several specials and OVA as well as 102 manga volumes, but 14 feature films. Very soon, there will be a 15th addition to the film collection as well: One Piece Film: Red.

One Piece Film: Red is the latest full-length film based on the One Piece series. It made waves in the anime community when it was first announced back in November 2021 as part of the celebration surrounding the show’s 1000th episode. That’s quite a feat, after all, one of which absolutely deserved to be paired with a new movie announcement.

Set to follow a new character named Uta, One Piece Film: Red will take viewers to a new island where the pop diva takes the stage to perform for her adoring fans. According to the trailer, Uta is “the world’s greatest diva”, and her voice is set to change the world. Of course, this is hardly the most intriguing thing about her, as the full trailer reveals that Uta is actually the daughter of legendary pirate Red-Haired Shanks.

With such a dynamite premise, it’s easy to understand why One Piece fans absolutely cannot wait to get into a theater to see the latest addition to the series’ set of engaging, action-packed movies. But when exactly can fans expect to see One Piece Film: Red hitting US theaters? Has the movie been greenlit for a Western release date just yet? If you’re wondering when you can snag your tickets, we’ve got the answers you’re seeking below. Yo-ho-ho, don’t take a bite of Gum-Gum! Just keep reading.

Does One Piece Film: Red have a Western release date? The short answer is no. Not yet, anyway. The film is set for a Japanese release, however, on August 6, 2022. That’s in just a few months, right before fall sets in. That date was confirmed in the full-length One Piece Film: Red trailer and has been set in stone for some time. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been an official Western release date for the movie confirmed just yet.

Most anime films release in Japan first and hit Western theaters at a later date, usually with the options for dubbed or subtitled showings on different dates. Funimation is the North American distributor for One Piece, and debuted the 14th film in the series’ history, One Piece: Stampede in October 2019, just a few months after its August 2019 Japanese debut.

If we go by that logic, it’s highly possible that after One Piece Film: Red debuts in August 2022, we could see a Western release date as early as October 2022. Given that COVID-19 is still very much a concern, however, and One Piece: Stampede released during a pre-pandemic schedule, it’s possible Funimation may need more time to complete the project for English-speaking viewers in the West. It’s also of note that, in the official Crunchyroll trailer post, the words “Coming Soon” appear at the end of the clip, meaning the film’s release may be a lot closer than we think it is.

So if you’re looking to see the newest One Piece movie as soon as possible, your best bet is going to be to wait a few months and keep your eyes on One Piece news as soon as it hits. We may see it as early as Fall 2022, but nothing has been officially confirmed just yet. Rest assured, however, due to One Piece’s popularity, we’ll likely be seeing it very, very soon.