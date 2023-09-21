‘Onimusha’ release date, trailer, where to watch, and more

On the surface, it seems like a natural fit that Onimusha, a video game with a story about a samurai battling demons would be given the anime adaption treatment as soon as humanly possible. However, the classic Capcom game, which was originally released on the PlayStation 2, hadn’t seen an attempt at an animated version of its story in its 22-year history — until now.

Given the recent video game adaptation renaissance happening with shows like The Last of Us and Castlevania, we’d say now is probably the perfect time for an Onimusha anime to come out. But the question remains: When will it become available?

When does Onimusha come out and where can I stream it?

The first-ever anime adaptation of the iconic Capcom video game series from Takashi Miike (Audition) and Shinya Sugai premieres November 2. pic.twitter.com/y8jKqkxRgl — Netflix (@netflix) September 20, 2023

Onimusha, from Audition director Takashi Miike and Shinya Sugai, will release on Netflix on Nov. 2, 2023 the streaming service said Wednesday. The announcement came with the first trailer for the series being released, which showcased Onimusha‘s unique animation style that blended 3D and 2D techniques.

Overall, this bit of news is yet another win for fans of anime who subscribe to Netflix as the live-action adaption of One Piece generated wide acclaim earlier this year. In addition, last year’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners proved to be one of the finest modern entries to the anime genre for quite some time.

If your fandom is specific to anime adaptations of video games found on Netflix, in general, you’ll be happy to know that Castlevania: Nocturne, based on Konami’s hit franchise, is also coming to the streaming service on Sept. 28.