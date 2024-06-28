Ranma ½ has been turning people into anime fans long before the big three began their own influential runs. Now Rumiko Takahashi’s seminal shonen series is gearing up to make its return in time to gather a whole new generation of fans.

First published in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 1987, the tale of a young martial artist cursed to turn into a girl when exposed to cold water to be adapted into an anime. Studio Deen adapted the manga into two anime series, 12 OVAs, and three films in the late ‘80d and for the better part of the ‘90s. These adaptations were widely dubbed and aired alongside quintessential series like Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z, helping to popularize anime for an international audience.

Takahashi’s official account on X broke the news that a new remake of the anime is in the works. As of now, details about the cast and plot have yet to be released but a trailer promises more information on July 7, 2024.

We have a ton of questions. Will any of the original cast return for the remake? One of Takahashi’s works, Urusei Yatsura, also recently got the remake treatment; will Ranma ½’s plot be similarly modernized? As fun as the ‘90s versions of Ranma ½ were, a lot of it doesn’t hold up when viewed through a modern lens. The reboot could be a chance to update the story and do justice to characters who lost some of their charm in the earlier adaptations all while introducing a classic series to a new audience.

There’s a lot to love with Ranma ½ and I for one am excited to see what a modernized adaptation would look like. As always, we’ll keep you posted as more info comes out.

