Astro Boy fans will have a new chance to score some sick sneakers as streetwear brands Bait and Reebok are collaborating to bring two new shoes modeled after the classic anime series.

Today the collaboration was announced, and it will see the Bait X Astro Boy X Reebok Instapump Fury and Bait X Astro Boy X Reebok Club C Stomper shoes arrive in stores this weekend.

Featuring Astro Boy-themed insoles and a glow-in-the-dark exterior, these Club C Stomper shoes are a statement maker. Similarly, the Instapump Furys showcase the shoe’s signature shape with a black, red, and green color palette, and gear decal.

BAIT x Astro Boy x Reebok Collection Releasing May 21st https://t.co/YuWKjvOV8O pic.twitter.com/9nCYNLIF6q — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) May 17, 2022

The Instapump Furys will cost $200 while the Club C stompers are slightly cheaper with a price tag of $160. This isn’t the first time that Reebok and Bait have collaborated — previously in 2020, the two companies came together to produce a pair of Toy Story-inspired shoes.

Bait is known for its huge collaboration products, having worked in the past with brands like Marvel, Capcom, Disney, and of course a ton of other popular anime series. You can check out a portfolio of these on the brand’s website here.

This isn’t the first foray into Astro Boy-themed shoes for Bait. Previously the company launched a collaboration with Diadora producing two sets of shoes starring the anime character, along with a bunch of other merch including shirts, hats, and jackets.

Those eager to get their hands on this latest Bait X Astro Boy X Reebok collection can do so when they arrive on sale on May 21.