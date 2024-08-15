‘Rising Impact’ season 2 ending explained: Who won the 11th Camelot Cup?

Performance, intense rivalries, and amazing shots all took center stage in season 2 of Rising Impact, the golf-themed anime that’s taken over Netflix. In season 1, we met Gawain Nanaumi, a young boy with an incredible natural ability for golf. His world, however, changed when a professional golfer named Kiria discovered his golfing ability.

The final moments of season 2 featured the prodigy duo, Gawain and Lancelot joining the Camelot Academy, a section of a prominent golf institution in Japan. The pair, along with a few selected teams of promising young golfers, traveled to the UK to compete in the Camelot Cup. Altogether, the second season concentrated on the tournament’s events, as well as a few side stories worth recapping! As with most season endings, fans are now awaiting the next season of Rising Impact.

If you haven’t caught the latest season of Rising Impact, now’s the time to back out.

The introduction of Quester Phoenix

It was refreshing to find that Gawain wasn’t the only talented player in the series, since he had to face a few opponents, the most renowned of which was Quester Phoenix. A player from Camelot Academy’s American division, Quester stood out as the typical arrogant kid with an attitude. It also didn’t take too long before he mocked Gawain’s participation in the competition.

Gawain and Quester briefly engaged in a driving battle, the type designed to make Gawain feel better about his ability, but things didn’t go as planned when he realized Quester too could use “Rising Impact,” and drive the ball even further. This incident had a significant impact on Gawain’s self-confidence, as he found himself down, which disrupted his routine. However, Lancelot and Kiria helped Gawain get over his rough patch and regain his rhythm just before the tournament began.

Who won the 11th Camelot Cup?

The competitions began, and the ball got rolling as players were all paired into teams of two from each school. Lancelot and Gawain, who were expected to be the dark horse, finished with the highest score of 10 points among the Japan group. Thankfully, this enabled them to advance to the following round and gave Japan a total of 16 points, which was the second-highest in the competition behind the US’s 26.

The second round began with an individual tournament consisting of seven groups of three players, one from each academy. Gawain went up against Percival from the UK and Charles from the United States. However, Lancelot was not having a good time because he was teamed with Tristan and Wanglian, both of whom were tremendous standouts. The round began, and it was an amazing exhibition of talent, with everyone demonstrating excellent skills and grit. Lancelot, sadly, could not catch up and was eventually defeated by Tristian, a worthy competitor.

Elsewhere, Gawain was going strong, showing off immaculate shots and perfect holes-in-one. However, all of it came to a sad end when he took a rebounded shot from Percival to his head, causing him to slow down, and then ultimately collapse, which meant he was unable to continue. Tristan subsequently won the competition, followed by Wanglian in second place. Tristan was awarded one of the Ring of Twelve clubs for winning, while everyone watched in astonishment.

Will Gawain be moving ranks?

Lurking beneath the surface of the high-stakes Camelot Cup was a gripping mystery: Gawain’s parentage. Gawain revealed to Arthur Phoenix, Quester’s dad, that he never had a father figure in his life, and his mother passed away soon after he was born. The connection between Arthur and Gawain became pretty much clear at this point, especially after it was teased, not only through Gawain’s backstory but also when Arthur secretly watched over his performance throughout the competition.

The subsequent scenes saw Gawain recuperating at the hospital after his injury, and Arthur preparing to make an offer after he recovered. The offer? A proposition for Gawain to join his elite golfing team. However, Gawain, exhibiting a strong sense of independence and determination, declined the offer. His reasons centered on personal growth, and the ultimate defeat of his rivals, Lancelot and Tristan.

Season 2 of Rising Impact finished with Arthur adding three new players to his team — Wanglian, his sister, Guanglin, and Quester’s girlfriend, Bridget. A repentant Tristian also came to the hospital and attempted to present the trophy to Gawain, telling him he deserved it. However, Gawain returned it and declared that Tristan won fair and square. Needless to say, Gawain was delighted about how he was tested on this journey, and he looks forward to the difficulties that await him in the future.

