‘Spy X Family’ reveals its release date

The eagerly anticipated anime adaptation of the Shonen Jump manga Spy X Family, has finally been given a specific release date. Some newly released concept art has revealed that the first episode of the show will be airing on April.9.

Announced in November 2021, Spy X Family will follow the story of the Tatsuya Endo manga of the same name, which started a few years ago in 2019. This story follows a less-than-conventional family, which a spy (called Loid/Twilight) constructs as a cover for espionage activities, without realising that his new wife is secretly a renowned assassin and his new daughter is a telepath. While the release date given in the concept visuals specifically relates to TV Tokyo, it’s a safe bet to say that Crunchyroll (the distributor in the US) will follow the same schedule.

The show is being directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, Hunter X Hunter) and produced by WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks, with character design work from Kazuaki Shimada (Promised Neverland).

You can catch Spy X Family with Crunchyroll on Sunday April.9 .