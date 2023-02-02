‘Spy x Family’s’ Yor Forger vs ‘Dragon Ball’s’ Chi-Chi: Who would win in a fight?

They’re two of the fiercest mothers in anime and you would probably be wise to never cross them or ever come between them and their children. We’re talking, of course, about Spy x Family’s Yor Forger and Dragon Ball’s Chi-Chi.

These two over-protective moms know a thing or two about fighting and would both be deadly if something happened to their children. The brunette beauties have a lot in common, including a similar hairstyle. From the outside looking in, they look like normal women, but they know a thing or two about squaring off with the best of them.

They both have the power to bring grown men to their knees, but what about one another? How would these two ladies fare against each another in a face-to-face competition? Let’s find out.

Yor Forger

Strengths

Yor Briar Forger, otherwise known as the Thorn Princess, is a highly skilled assassin for the People’s Republic of Ostania. She is extremely fast, with quick reflexes. She can take on a room full of adult men without a scratch, knows all the pressure points to stop a 1,500-lb cow dead in its tracks and can even stop a moving car — all while wearing five-inch stilettos. She is also extremely powerful. She was powerful enough to break a tree in half by throwing a dodgeball at it, and powerful enough to split a tennis ball into tiny pieces with the racket. It’s safe to say Yor is the strongest person in Spy x Family.

Weaknesses

She may be good at fighting, but once Yor has alcohol, she can barely stand up straight. While she’s still strong enough to get some hits on Twilight, it’s very clear she cannot hold her liquor.

Her cooking is so bad, even the dog doesn’t like it. Loid and Anya do everything in their power to avoid Yor’s cooking, but she is making an attempt to get better by taking cooking lessons.

Chi-Chi

Strengths

Chi-Chi was first introduced as a child running from a dinosaur, which she decapitated with her blade. After an initial awkward encounter with Goku, he promised to marry her. Chi-Chi came face-to-face with him again at the 23rd Tenka’ichi Budôkai Martial Arts Tournament years later. Upset that Goku never kept his promise to marry her, when they do come face-to-face in the final fight, Chi-Chi means business. Even Master Roshi, who trained Goku, said Chi-Chi is a good fighter. She might not have won the fight, because she got knocked out by Goku with one blow, but she got her man after Goku proposed to her at the end of the battle.

After they got married and started a family, Chi-Chi seemingly gave up fighting to focus on motherhood, but she never really gave it up. After Goku died (one of many times), she took it upon herself to train their son Goten on how to fight. Chi-Chi’s lessons must have been good, since Goten turned Super Saiyan as a child. He was as strong as Trunks, who was trained by Vegeta, the “Prince of all Saiyans.”

It is also up for debate whether or not Chi-Chi can use the Kaio-ken. While looking for her son Gohan, the over-protective mom gets into a bit of a feud with Maron and possesses the red aura around her, like the Z-Fighters do while using Kaio-ken. She doesn’t fight with it, however, as everyone tries to calm her down.

She doesn’t fight a lot, but that doesn’t stop her from being the scariest person in the Dragon Ball universe. Every main character in the series is afraid of her, including Goku, the most powerful superhero in anime.

Weaknesses

Chi-Chi is quick-tempered and insecure, which causes her to act out of rage at times. She is also very nagging and controlling, especially when she wants her husband and son at home, rather than saving the world.

Who would win in a fight?

Images via Crunchyroll

Chi-Chi is probably one of the most powerful humans in the Dragon Ball Universe, but none of the moves she has shown in her 37-year history of the anime have been as powerful as Yor’s in Spy x Family. Not to say she’s not strong, because she certainly is, but Yor would come out on top of this fight. Both of the women are fierce and are certainly not someone you would want to face in a fight.