

The widely anticipated anime adaptation of the Look Back manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the popular creator of Chainsaw Man, is underway. The manga made its debut in 2021, and it didn’t take long for fans to wish for its anime counterpart. Now, the anime will be making its debut in none other than New York City, for an exciting East Coast premiere.

Look Back will premiere at the 2024 JAPAN CUTS Film Festiva, alongside multiple other movies, anime, documentaries, short films, and offerings from legendary directors to the up-and-coming filmmakers.

The anime will be screened on July 14, 2024, and will be released domestically in Japan two weeks later, on the 28th. JAPAN CUTS kicks off on July 10, and will run through until Aug. 21, 2024 in New York City. Tickets sales for the festival went on sale on June 20.

This powerhouse anime is a collaboration between Tatsuki Fujimoto, Director Kiyotaka Oshiyama, and Studio Durian, and is one to look forward to. Avex Pictures will distribute the film, while Haruka Nakamura provides the music.

The official synopsis reads: “The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn’t be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, could have crafted.” Much like the manga, the film will take us on an emotional journey.

