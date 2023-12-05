The 8 best ‘Chainsaw Man’ cosplayers

For anime cosplayers, Chainsaw Man has become a quick favorite. With the shows exceptionally animated and smartly designed characters, it’s easy to see why.

Anime cosplayers are rarely given their dues outside of the fandom. The amount of time, effort, and creativity that goes into making characters come to life is no easy feat. Chainsaw Man is a gory masterpiece, and those who choose to recreate the characters go to extreme lengths to pull it off. Heck, some of them have been cosplaying long before the anime was even released, proving their true love for Chainsaw Man.

Delianlei

Cosplayer Delianlei blew minds with their cosplay of the Gun Devil. They are widely known for their rendition of characters from a variety of anime and manga, including: One Piece, Heaven Official’s Blessing, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Demon Slayer. The talented cosplayer brought the yet-to-be-animated Hayakawa, the Gun Devil to life with such creativity and precision. The Gun Devil has been shrouded in mystery so far in the anime, but Delianlei’s dedication and attention to detail helped show fans what a live-action Gun Devil could look like.

Zeki Senpai

Zeki Senpai, a popular cosplayer known for their exceptional crafting skills, captured the attention of many with their remarkable portrayal of Chainsaw Man’s Denji. The meticulous attention to detail in this cosplay is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Zeki Senpai’s artistic talent shines through every aspect of the Denji cosplay, from the accuracy of the costume to the nuanced details that bring the character to life. While the chainsaws don’t come out from the hands, every other element is flawlessly executed. The craftsmanship on display not only pays homage to Denji, but also serves as a testament to the cosplayer’s incredible artistic prowess.

Taruki

Taruki is a famous Japanese cosplayer popular for their cosplays of characters from anime and games, including: Pokemon, Migi to Dali, and Jujutsu Kaisen. In 2022, Taruki cosplayed as Aki Hayakawa from Chainsaw Man. His portrayal of Aki goes beyond mere recreation, as the cosplayer skillfully brings the character’s style to life. The level of detail in this cosplay is truly remarkable, capturing the essence of Aki’s face with astonishing precision.

Izananmitan

Izanamitan really hit the mark with their outstanding rendition of Power, the Blood Fiend. Power comes to life in this cosplay, almost as if she’s stepped out of the pages and into our world. Izanamitan admirably captures Power’s rough and violent charm, and the meticulous attention to detail is evident, especially in the accuracy of her teeth. The inclusion of the cat is the crowning touch, a nod to Power’s lost pet from the early episodes of the anime, making this cosplay a perfect homage to the character’s backstory.

E

E is a rising cosplayer, and her impressive portrayal of Reze, the Bomb Devil from the Chainsaw Man manga is simple, but brilliant. Reze is a seemingly gentle girl who, in reality, is a ruthless murderer devoid of any remorse. During her transformation, her head morphs into the shape of a black atomic bomb. In addition to embodying Reze, E has skillfully cosplayed characters like Inuyasha, Akemi from Madoka Magica, and Yuno from Future Diaries. Despite not having achieved widespread popularity, E is notable for their dedication and diligent work.

Calvin

Calvin is an androgynous cosplayer and artist who delivered a remarkable portrayal of Angel, the Angel Devil. He adeptly captured Angel’s enthralling persona and aura, complete with a gorgeous set of wings. The most demanding aspect of this cosplay was ensuring that Angel’s gender remains indiscernible at first glance, and Calvin flawlessly conquered in this instance. Calvin’s cosplays have come a long way since he first began, as he has consistently grown as a visual artist.

Weilanran

Weilanran is a popular Chinese cosplayer and public figure. They have cosplayed characters from various anime and games such as Summer Time Rendering, Howl’s Moving Castle, Black Butler, and Genshin Impact. For their Chainsaw Man cosplay, Weilanran brought Aki Hayakawa to life. Their Aki cosplay was eerily like a painting, making it hard to believe that it was an actual person.

p0takus

p0takus, a renowned cosplayer, unveiled images that vividly capture the terrifying essence of the Chainsaw Devil in a live-action setting. With a repertoire spanning various franchises, including Beastars, Angels of Death, and Death Note, p0takus consistently brings a creative edge and dark allure to their cosplays. In their portrayal of the Chainsaw Devil, they skillfully translated Denji’s anime/manga design into a realistic representation that is genuinely quite scary.