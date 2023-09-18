The 8 English voice actors who bring ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ to life

Time to meet the faces behind the voices you only know as Ichigo, Rukia, Kisuke Urahara, and so on.

The last standing legs of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War are upon us, and it won’t be long until we have to say goodbye to the shounen once and for all. As we reach the culmination of this intense arc, opinions are already bursting among fans who are once again gifted with the beautiful animation from the anime.

Incredibly faithful to its source material, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War immediately received impressive reviews upon its release in October 2022. However, the saga was separated into four courses, running from October 2022, until today. At the end of the month, the series is expected to debut its last episode and we will finally bid farewell to Ichigo once and for all (or at least, until the epilogue heads to our screens.)

Despite the bittersweet news of the saga’s end, many fans were also gifted with a brilliant English dub for the new episodes, and if you’re wondering who the English voice actors are, here’s your quick guide.

Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo

Johnny Yong Bosch has been dubbing Ichigo for almost a decade. Bleach reached our screens in 2004, and two years later, Bosch became known as the voice of Ichigo. If you’re a dub fan, perhaps you might also know him from several other incredible shounen, including 1998’s Trigun and its 2023 reboot Trigun Stampede, My Hero Academia, and Blue Exorcist.

Michelle Ruff as Rukia

Michelle Ruff will also reprise her role as Rukia for the final episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Also voicing Rukia since 2006, Ruff has remained an unwavering force in the voice acting business in the United States, and she’s long been known for her work in several other animated shows and films, including Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and Lupin the 3rd.

Stephanie Sheh as Orihime Inoue

You most likely know Stephanie Sheh as none other than Usagi Tsukino from Sailor Moon – AKA, Sailor Moon herself. While the actress voiced the main character in the Shojo anime for eight years, she’s been with Orihime Inoue for far longer. Sheh has been known as Orihime since 2006, and she is now returning to play the quirky teen once again before she comes back for a last hurrah (hopefully, at least!).

Derek Stephen Prince as Quincy Uryu Ishida

Voicing Quincy Uryu Ishida is Derek Stephen Prince. Since the show’s premiere in 2004, the actor has been voicing the doctor at Karakura Hospital, but that’s obviously not all he’s known for – on the contrary. Shounen fans will also likely recognize his voice from several other anime, including Naruto: Shippuden, Cowboy Bebop, Akira, and for voicing several characters in the Digimon franchise.

Doug Erholz as Kisuke Urahara

If you’ve ever wondered who voices all the mysterious characters with a je ne sais quoi in Shounen anime, then that’s none other than Doug Erholtz. The actor has been portraying the master Kisuke Urahara since 2022 on Bleach: Thousand Year Blood Arc, but you’d likely recognize his voice from his roles in Naruto, Demon Slayer, and Lupin The 3rd.

Alain Mesa as Yasutora “Chad” Sabo

Perhaps better known for his role as Alejandro in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Alain Mesa is somewhat of a newcomer in the voice-acting business, but he’s no less impressive than all his peers. The actor will voice Chad for the very first time after Jamieson Price stepped down from the role due to his personal choice of no longer voicing characters of color.

Wally Wingert as Renji Arabai

Wally Wingert’s resumé is somewhat of a wonder for any animation fan. From Garfield to Batman and even The Cleveland Show, the American actor has truly made a dent in the world of English dubbing in animation. Since 2006, however, Bleach fans will likely know him as none other than Renji Arabai, the 6th Division lieutenant under Captain Byakuya Kuchiki.

Dan Woren as Captain Kuchiki Byakuya and Chojiro Sasakibe

Daniel “Dan” Woren joined the Bleach cast in 2011, to play not one, but two characters. The voice actor has been dubbing 6th Squad Captain Kuchiki Byakuya and the 1st Squad Vice-Captain Chojiro Sasakibe throughout Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The actor, however, will likely be traced to several of his roles in Hunter x Hunter, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Fate/Zero.

For now, enjoy the actors’ voices in Bleach while you can, because on September 30 it will all draw to an end.

Bleach is available to watch on Crunchyroll.