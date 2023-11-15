The 10 best anime like ‘Berserk of Gluttony’

For fans of Berserk of Gluttony, many shows have similar plots of underdogs overcoming obstacles. While the anime has an unusual foundation, its central plot is the tried and tested story of rising adversity and embarking on a life-changing journey.

Berserk of Gluttony is set in a world where people have magical “Skills.” Fate Graphite’s seemingly useless Skill only makes him constantly hungry, but he soon finds out that his true power is the ability to consume people’s souls and Skills, which leads to an epic journey. If you’ve developed a taste for the ups and downs of Fate, and you’re looking for more, here are the top 10 best similar anime to keep you occupied.

Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online follows Kirito, a standoffish high schooler who is chosen to be a beta tester on the new, titular video game. He and other testers soon find that they are trapped in the game with no escape except defeating the final boss. Fans of Berserk of Gluttony will enjoy the power-ups and badass battle scenes.

Chivalry of a Failed Knight

For fans who love an underdog story, this is a perfect choice. It follows Ikki, considered the worst student in a school full of powerful Blazers; people with magical abilities. When Ikki meets Stella, a powerful princess, the two partner up to represent their school as its most powerful Blazers.

Is it Wrong to Try and Pick up Girls in a Dungeon?

The Dungeon is a monster-filled labyrinth where adventure Familias led by gods explore. Bell is the only member of the Hestia Familia and is determined to be an adventurer. As Bell continues to explore the dungeon, he gains powers, fights battles, and, most importantly, sticks to his grandfather’s advice to search for a wife in the maze.

Rising of a Shield Hero

Rising of the Shield Hero is the perfect underdog isekai, with Naofumi, the protagonist, starting at the bottom. When he is summoned to a parallel universe alongside three other men to become heroes, he is given the weakest weapon, a shield. After being betrayed and abandoned, Naofumi resolves to become the most powerful hero with just his shield and will.

Jobless Reincarnation

Also known as Mushoku Tensei, the themes of rebirth are more literal than Berserk of Gluttony. Here, the protagonist, Rudeus Greyrat is reborn in a magical world with memories of his past life. He soon discovers that he is a magical prodigy and decides to make this life meaningful since his previous one was not.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

As the name suggests, this anime follows a character who gets killed and wakes up in an alternate, magical world as a slime monster that can take the shape of anything he eats. The similarities with Berserk of Gluttony are obvious as the protagonists of both shows have eating-related powers that they must use to achieve their goals.

Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions

In Grimgar, a group of strangers find themselves in a foreign fantasy world with no memory of their lives beforehand. They have to fight monsters, learn to trust each other and level up to survive, growing from weaklings to powerful heroes. While more on the nose than Berserk of Gluttony, the plot similarities are hard to ignore.

Re: Zero

In this dark anime, Suburu Narsuki wakes up in a new world with a strange power- every time he dies, he is resurrected a few hours into his past. Unsure of how he got here, he uses his new powers to help his friends while struggling with the burden of all his deaths.

Solo Leveling

Despite being the weakest hunter in a world filled with monsters, Jinwoo is chosen as the sole player of a strange program only known as The System. Here, Jinwoo is finally strong, but he must uncover the mysteries of The System. Fans of the web novel can’t wait to see its anime adaptation which will be released in January 2024.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives

Yusuke, a stoic high schooler, is transported to a game world with two of his classmates. They must complete quests to return home or fail and die. As the ‘Farmer’, Yusuke believes he is the weakest member of his team but he soon finds that the fate of the trio rests on his shoulders. This is yet another classic anime that follows an unlikely hero’s rise to the top.