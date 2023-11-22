The 10 best anime like ‘Romantic Killer’

Romantic Killer is one of those anime where you’re rolling your eyes one moment and blushing the next. After all, with cute boys everywhere you turn, life can be a bit adventurous.

The whimsical world of Romantic Killer offers a delightful harem rom-com that weaves an extraordinary tale around the life of high school student Anzu Hoshino. Anzu would rather spend her day playing video games and snuggling with her cat, but an eccentric wizard named Riri is determined to get her to fall in love with the real world. How? By sending a swarm of handsome gentlemen her way. Altogether, this anime is a unique blend of humor and romance, and with just one season out, some more fantasy will be required after you’ve binged through. Here’s a curated list of 10 anime gems similar to Romantic Killer.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

With several seasons, and even an anime film sequel, Romantic Killer fans are in safe hands with Love Is War. However, while Anzu would rather play video games, Miyuki and Kaguya are too proud to admit they’re in love with each other. Both anime have a series of love traps, as well as the underlying storyline of friendship at the heart of every good romance story.

Toradora!

This rom-com anime follows two high school students, Ryuji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka. Despite their contrasting personalities, they team up to help each other pursue their respective crushes. As they work together, unexpected feelings start to bloom, leading to a heartfelt exploration of love and friendship. Toradora explores unconventional aspects of romance, adding depth and humor to the narrative.

Chihayafuru

Chihayafuru follows the story of Chihaya Ayase, a high school girl with a passion for the traditional Japanese card game Karuta. Driven by her dream to become the Queen (the best female Karuta player), Chihaya forms a competitive club with her friends. While Chihayafuru and Romantic Killer may differ in genres and themes, they share similarities in their focus on high school life and the pursuit of personal goals.

My Senpai is Annoying

This delightful anime revolves around the comedic relationship between a diligent, but eccentric senpai, and his pragmatic kohai. Harumi Takeda (senpai) constantly finds ways to insert himself into the life of his kohai, Futaba Igarashi, leading to amusing and endearing moments. The anime, much like Romantic Killer, explores the dynamics of their relationship, blending humor with hints of romance.

Kiss Him, Not Me

Kiss Him, Not Me follows high school student Kae Serinuma, a fujoshi (female BL manga and anime fan) who undergoes a surprising transformation, following the death of her favorite anime character. The once overweight and introverted Kae becomes a sought-after beauty, attracting the attention of several attractive boys in her school. However, Kae remains devoted to her fictional ships, and would rather have her suitor be in love with each other. Her unique perspective on romance, and her reluctance to conform to traditional expectations, parallel the humorous twists found in Romantic Killer.

Cross Game

Cross Game is a sports romance anime that revolves around the journey of a young aspiring baseball player named Ko Kitamura, who has no interest in girls or dating. After losing his first love Wakaba Tsukishima in an accident, Ko immerses himself in baseball. Determined to fulfill a promise made to Wakaba, Ko strives to become a skilled baseball player, and must rely on Wakaba’s abrasive sister Aoba for help. Much like Romantic Killer, this anime involves characters, who have little to no interest in love, facing unexpected challenges and navigating intricate relationships.

My Dress-Up Darling

Traumatized by a childhood incident, high school student Wakana Gojo becomes an introverted and reserved young man. One day, he encounters the eccentric and outspoken Marin Kitagawa, a classmate who is passionate about creating intricate and detailed cosplay outfits. Despite their contrasting personalities, Wakana finds himself drawn into Marin’s world of cosplay. Similar to Romantic Killer, My Dress-Up Darling features an unconventional romantic narrative that evolves from unique circumstances.

Nisekoi: False Love

Nisekoi: False Love is a romantic comedy anime centered around Raku Ichijou, the heir to a yakuza family, and Chitoge Kirisaki, the daughter of a rival gang leader. To prevent a gang war, Raku and Chitoge pretend to be a couple, despite their initial dislike for each other. The story takes a turn when Raku discovers a pendant that may unlock memories of his childhood sweetheart. The blend of romance, humor, and a touch of intrigue in Nisekoi is similar to the charming Romantic Killer, making it a suitable recommendation for fans of quirky rom-coms.

Uncle from Another World

Set in modern-day Japan, this anime follows Takafumi Takaoka, whose uncle has recently awakened from a 17-year-long coma. To everyone’s surprise, the uncle reveals a newfound talent for casting magic spells, disclosing that he had been transported to an alternate world while he was in his coma. Deciding to extend a helping hand, Takafumi welcomes his uncle into his home and helps him acclimate to modern society. The uncle’s interest and skill in the romance department are similar to Anzu’s in Romantic Killer, as he would rather stay at home playing games.

Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket is a heartwarming and emotionally rich anime centered around Tohru Honda, a high school girl who, after a series of unfortunate events, finds herself living with the mysterious Sohma family. Unknown to her, the Sohmas are cursed to transform into animals of the Chinese Zodiac when hugged by the opposite sex. While “Fruits Basket” and “Romantic Killer” differ significantly in their premises, they share common ground in their focus on unconventional relationships, and the exploration of romance within unique circumstances.