The best blue-haired anime girls

Unlike most anime characters with brown, black, or blonde hair, blue-haired characters always seem to have an air of uniqueness and importance about them. Whenever a character with this hair color is introduced, they often have a special supporting role to play in a series.

Throughout the years there have been many blue-haired girls in anime that have won the hearts of viewers with their distinctive personalities. Here are the best ones.

Shiro (No Game No Life)

The female protagonist of the series, Shiro, is an 11-year-old NEET who has a gaming addiction. Unlike most of the people around her, Shiro is an introverted genius and problem solver who struggles with understanding human behavior and emotions. She is also a master of chess, languages, and games. Shiro is Sora’s step-sister and has a high dependency on him, even to the point of becoming jealous of his interaction with other girls besides her, and separating from her brother sends her into a frantic spiral until they are reunited.

Wendy Marvell (Fairy Tail)

Wendy is the 12-year-old orphan and sky dragon slayer who formerly belonged to the Cait Shelter guild but joined the Lamia Scale before settling down at Fairy Tail. She has the power to manipulate air, heal others’ injuries, and enchant her opponents. Wendy is known to be shy and polite, but always shows eagerness to make friends throughout the series, and her friendships with other mages and slayers help her become more confident and brave.

Ami Mizuno (Sailor Moon)

Also referred to as Sailor Mercury, Ami is one of the first Inner Sailor Guardians and is known to be very hard-working, dependable, and kind. Ami is very intelligent and has a great understanding of math and science, and when she is Sailor Mercury, she can control water and ice. Although in the beginning she was viewed as frigid and snobbish because of her intelligence, people’s opinions changed when she became friends with Usagi. In the future, she wants to become a doctor.

Shino Asada (Sword Art Online)

Also known as Sinon in Alfheim Online and Gun Gale Online, Shino is a very skilled gamer who began playing Gun Gale Online to overcome her trauma concerning guns. Although her in-game persona is calm and collected, Shino is very shy and awkward in real life. In Alfheim Online, she is a Cait Sith Archer who can hit targets over 200 meters away. She has a very kind and forgiving heart and although she may seem unapproachable, she is a very friendly person willing to help anyone, including strangers.

Juvia Lockser (Fairy Tail)

Formerly an S-class mage of the now-disbanded Phantom Lord Guild, Juvia is an extremely skilled water user who can produce, manipulate, and control water. She also possesses the ability to transform into water, causing most physical and magical attacks to pass through her. Juvia initially showed no emotions and preferred to be left alone, but after joining Fairy Tail, she became happier and friendlier with others. She is a very loyal and caring character, showing deep affection for the members of Fairy Tail. Frequently referring to herself in the third person, Juvia also has a massive crush on Gray Fullbuster.

Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Rei is the pilot of Evangelion Unit-00 and also the First Child. Although she is one of the central characters in the series, many things about her remain mysterious throughout the story. Rei starts out stoic and withdrawn, but eventually opens up as she befriends others and develops relationships with them. She is known to have a great sense of negative self-worth but shows tiny sparks of humanity on occasion. This contradiction makes her character one of the most complex in the anime and keeps the audience rooting for her growth throughout the series.

Rika Furude (Higurashi When They Cry)

Daughter to the late Shinto priest of Hinamizawa, Rika is the current priestess of the Furude Shrine. She may seem nothing more than a secondary character, but she is actually the center and protagonist of the series. Believed to be the reincarnation of the local deity Oyashiro-sama, Rika is held in high esteem by the villagers despite her young age. She speaks sweetly and seems wise beyond her years, but her true personality is more mature, cynical, and apathetic.

Touka Kirishima (Tokyo Ghoul)

Touka is a woman that works as a waitress at the café called Anteiku and leads a double life as both a human and a ghoul. When posing as a human, Touka is a schoolgirl and waitress, but she becomes a ruthless ghoul with absolute hatred for ghoul investigators when she drops her human mask. Touka is known as “The Rabbit” by ghoul investigators because of the rabbit mask she wears. When in her ghoul form, she has one wing that she can harden and dis-harden at will, and she also possesses superhuman speed and durability.

Sayaka Miki (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

This 14-year-old student is one of the five magical girls of the series. Although introverted, Sayaka shows great determination by doing whatever she sets her mind to do. She is a tomboy with a great interest in romance stories and classical music. Oftentimes, she acts before thinking, which leads her into regular conflicts with others. As a magical girl, Sayaka has regenerative abilities and some really impressive sword skills.

Kaname Chidori (Full Metal Panic!)

Kaname is the daughter of a UN official and spent most of her formative years in Japan and America. Although she is perceived as a pace-setter and leader, she suffered bullying due to her vulnerable yet short-tempered personality. She has a reputation for not being dateable and has developed tsundere tendencies — switching moods drastically when with a love interest. She soon enters a love triangle with Sousuke and Teletha after transferring to Jindai Municipal High School.

Bulma (Dragon Ball)

Screengrab via YouTube

One of the most popular blue-haired girls in all of anime is Dragon Ball’s Bulma. In later sequels following the travails of Son Goku and his friends, Bulma has a much smaller role, but in the original anime, she is the secondary protagonist after Goku. Known for being one of the most intelligent people on the planet, Bulma and her dad have created some of the most mind-blowing inventions that have aided both humans and Saiyans over the years. She’s pretty much responsible for the series too, as it is with her invention that the dragon balls are eventually located.